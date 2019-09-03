GigSmart Expands Into Seven Additional Major Metros

DENVER, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigSmart, an alternative staffing solution connecting businesses looking for talent with individuals looking for work, has expanded, adding service in seven new major US metros.

Now available in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, GigSmart's mobile apps connect thousands of workers and businesses across 15 major US metropolitan markets.

"The way businesses have sourced labor hasn't changed for decades. It's a slow and expensive process. GigSmart is disrupting this model by making it easier for workers to connect with businesses looking to hire in real-time," says Rich Oakes, President of GigSmart. "Our success in existing markets like Denver, Cincinnati, and Las Vegas, has laid a solid foundation from which we can expand into more cities to source and connect people to complete gigs."

With two apps, one for those looking for work and one for those looking to hire, GigSmart puts the power of making gig connections in your hands. The GigSmart Get Workers mobile hiring app provides instant access to local, skill-based workers you can hire on the fly at low costs with no lead time. The GigSmart Get Gigs app provides instant access to local on-demand and project-based gigs across nearly every industry. Both apps are available today to download in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

To download GigSmart's alternative staffing apps, or to learn more about GigSmart, visit www.gigsmart.com.

About GigSmart

GigSmart is a software development company focused on providing modern solutions to meet the needs of the growing gig economy. GigSmart's mobile apps provide on-demand staffing solutions to connect skilled workers with businesses looking for talent. Launched in December of 2018, GigSmart's Get Gigs and Get Workers apps have already surpassed 100,000 downloads. Whether the gig requires on-demand or project-based work, GigSmart's alternative staffing solutions serve 15+ US metropolitan markets in industries like construction, manufacturing, transportation, retail, customer service, and professional services. GigSmart is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with 34 full-time employees.

