GigSmart Moves to New Corporate Headquarters in Denver, CO

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigSmart, a mobile hiring app connecting businesses that have on-demand staffing needs with skilled workers, opened its new headquarters in the heart of downtown Denver to accommodate its rapidly growing team.

GigSmart was previously based out of a shared workspace in the LoHi district of Denver. The company has grown its workforce to 31 full-time employees.

Image of GigSmart swag and new office

"GigSmart is approaching 100,000-plus installs since launching the product publicly nine months ago," said Vince Catino, GigSmart CFO. "We have hundreds of companies across our nine markets that have used the GigSmart platform to find local workers to fulfill their labor needs. Our new office gives us the room we need to expand as we prepare to launch in five new major markets."

To download, sign up, or learn more about GigSmart, visit www.gigsmart.com.

About GigSmart

GigSmart is a software development company specializing in on-demand staffing solutions for the gig economy. GigSmart Get Workers is the app that allows companies to find local workers and hire them on-demand. GigSmart Get Gigs is the app where workers can make themselves available and apply for work. GigSmart provides an alternative staffing solution for both businesses and workers. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, GigSmart currently has 31 employees and four dedicated contract workers and is growing rapidly. Nine months ago, GigSmart launched both applications on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Press Contact:

Rich Oakes

roakes@gigsmart.com

720.892.6371

Related Images

gigsmart-new-office.jpg

GigSmart New Office

Image of GigSmart swag and new office

SOURCE GigSmart

Related Links

http://www.gigsmart.com

