GigSmart Named a Best Small Company to Work for in 2020 by Built In Colorado

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigSmart has been named as one of Built In Colorado's Best Small Companies to Work For in 2020. Companies are selected based on data submitted by companies and their employees.

Initially founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, GigSmart's executive team chose to relocate the company headquarters to Denver, Colorado, due to its central location and growing supply of tech talent. "We're proud to be included in Built In Colorado's Best Small Companies to Work For list in 2020. We work hard to cultivate a great environment at GigSmart, and we're glad to see it's recognized," said Rich Oakes, President of GigSmart.

With 36 full-time employees and several open positions in Design, Development, Engineering, Product, QA, and Sales, GigSmart focuses on attracting and retaining talent with the following core values: be positive, work hard, innovate, have passion, exceed expectations, collaborate, and continue to learn.

GigSmart maintains a great culture by hosting quarterly outings and monthly team lunches that allow employees to relax and socialize together outside of the office. Xavier Garrier, a Client Success Representative at GigSmart, says, "The office vibe here at GigSmart is unlike any place I have ever worked — in the best way possible."

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In, said: "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they're doing. They stand for their people and purpose."

She added: "We also extend our gratitude. These companies exemplify what it means to be an employer of choice for today's purpose-driven tech workforce. Writing about them inspires us daily and, in terms of our offering, gives us total confidence that the professionals who visit our websites will find work that gives them a strong sense of professional and personal meaning."

About GigSmart

GigSmart is a software development company focused on providing modern solutions to meet the needs of the growing gig economy. GigSmart's hiring platform provides on-demand staffing solutions to connect businesses looking for labor with skilled Workers. Launched in December of 2018, GigSmart's Get Gigs and Get Workers apps have already surpassed 180,000 installs. GigSmart's alternative staffing solutions serve 24 U.S. markets in industries like construction, manufacturing, transportation, retail, customer service, and professional services. GigSmart is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with 36 full-time employees.

About Built In

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the U.S., Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks, and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

National Site: BuiltIn.com

Local Sites: BuiltInChicago.com | BuiltInLA.com | BuiltInColorado.com | BuiltInAustin.com | BuiltInNYC.com | BuiltInBoston.com | BuiltInSeattle.com | BuiltInSF.com

Best Places to Work: Methodology:

Built In's list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

Media Contact:

Rich Oakes

roakes@gigsmart.com

720.892.6371

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE GigSmart