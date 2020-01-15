GigSmart Places Temporary Workers On-Site in Less Than an Hour

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigSmart, the modern staffing platform connecting businesses with temporary Workers, released 2019 app data to reveal Gig Worker trends based on user activity across its Get Workers and Get Gigs apps from last year.

Launched in December 2018, GigSmart's hiring apps connect businesses and temporary Workers via Skills matching. Businesses post Gigs based off of the Skills they are seeking, and Workers with the same Skills are notified when matching Gigs near them become available. In 2019, the top Skills driving business and worker connections on GigSmart were: Construction Laborer, Food Server, Customer Service Representative, Food Processing Worker, Warehouse, and Furniture Moving and Heavy Lifting.

In addition, GigSmart's hiring platform provided businesses several benefits related to sourcing and placing Workers on-site. On average, GigSmart sourced 11 applicants for each Gig post created last year, and 65% of all GigSmart Gigs received one or more applicants in 10 minutes or less. Businesses needing temporary Workers on short notice were also privy to GigSmart's ability to place Workers as soon as possible — on average, an ASAP Worker was at the job site within 48 minutes.

GigSmart sources temporary labor in most major U.S. markets, including Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Miami, Nashville, New York City, San Antonio, and San Francisco. In addition to Skills matching, its apps use real-time location data to connect Workers to available Gigs. Across the U.S., GigSmart Workers earned an average of $17.04 per hour, which is higher than every U.S. state's minimum wage and 135% more than the federal minimum hourly wage. In addition, Workers worked an average of six hours at every GigSmart Gig.

Mitch Catino, Chief Operating Officer of GigSmart, says, "Unlike other temporary staffing solutions in the marketplace today, we give our business users the ability to choose who they hire. They set the Worker's hourly pay rate, determine what skills are required, and how many Workers they need for the job and other prerequisites, like if they want to hire Workers who have passed background checks. We're building the most inclusive, most affordable, and fastest temporary labor solution in the market. We're extremely proud of the growth we've experienced in 2019."

To read more about GigSmart's 2019 Staffing Review, please visit the GigSmart blog.

Available nationwide, the number of users leveraging GigSmart's two-sided gig economy platform is growing significantly month-over-month. Businesses can use the GigSmart Get Workers hiring app to access local, vetted, and insured Workers who can be hired on the fly at low costs with no lead time. The GigSmart Get Gigs mobile app provides individuals access to local, on-demand Gigs available across nearly every industry.

To access GigSmart's gig economy platform or to learn more about GigSmart, please visit www.gigsmart.com.

About GigSmart

GigSmart is a software development company focused on providing modern solutions to meet the needs of the growing gig economy. GigSmart's hiring platform provides on-demand staffing solutions to connect businesses looking for labor with skilled Workers. Launched in December of 2018, GigSmart's Get Gigs and Get Workers apps have already surpassed 180,000 installs. GigSmart's alternative staffing solutions serve 24 U.S. markets in industries like construction, manufacturing, transportation, retail, customer service, and professional services. GigSmart is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with 36 full-time employees.

