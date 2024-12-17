Gigstreem Welcomes Layne Levine to its Board of Directors

Industry Expert Supports New Era of Rapid Growth for Multifamily Internet Provider

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigstreem, a leading provider of connectivity solutions for multifamily properties and businesses, today announced the appointment of Layne Levine, a well-known industry expert, to its board of directors. The announcement comes at a time when the company is investing in new leadership and is ramping up aggressive growth.

Levine has more than 30 years of experience in the telecom industry and previously held executive positions with well-known high-speed internet providers such as Windstream, GTT, and others. Most recently he was the CEO of Highline, an internet provider providing service to underserved regions. Levine held board roles with both Highline and SwyftConnect; was the president of the enterprise and wholesale business division at Windstream; and held multiple executive roles at GTT, including chief revenue officer and executive vice president, global sales and marketing.

"Layne brings with him a wealth of experience and connections," said Gigstreem CEO Patrick Albus. "With Gigstreem expanding and positioning itself for further growth, it's important to have access to experts like Layne. He arrives with a deep understanding of the industry; its challenges and the opportunities we have before us."

"It's an exciting time to join the organization," said Levine. "The goldrush is on for providing multifamily residences with highspeed internet and Gigstreem is incredibly well positioned to be the market leader. I'll be working closely with the executive team, looking at things like the sales process and strategy, and the go-to-market processes."

About Gigstreem

Gigstreem is a leading provider of advanced connectivity solutions for multifamily properties and businesses, delivering high-performance internet and exceptional customer service. With a mission to simplify and enhance the digital experience, Gigstreem is committed to providing reliable and innovative solutions tailored to modern connectivity needs. For more information, visit Gigstreem.com.

