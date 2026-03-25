GIII Investor Alert: G-III Apparel Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Management Allegedly Concealed Material Losses: Levi & Korsinsky

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) Shares Drop Approximately 11.4% on March 12, 2026 After Earnings Reveal $17.5 Million Bad-Debt Charge and $31.9 Million Net Loss

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) shareholders lost approximately 11.4% of their investment today after the company reported FY 2025 Q4 results that missed both EPS and revenue expectations, driven by a $17.5 million bad-debt charge tied to the Saks bankruptcy and a $31.9 million net loss. If you suffered a loss on your G-III Apparel investment, you are encouraged to submit your information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The $17.5 million bad-debt charge stems from the Saks bankruptcy, which had been publicly teased throughout 2025 starting with a February 2025 memo announcing an 18-month backlog. G-III's Q3 FY 2026 earnings call took place on December 9, 2025 when CEO Morris Goldfarb stated that the company was "taking a prudent approach to our outlook" and that results reflected "healthy consumer demand." CFO Neal Nackman raised full-year non-GAAP EPS guidance to $2.80-$2.90. The earnings call did not disclose a pending bad-debt charge related to Saks.

When actual FY 2026 results were reported on March 12, 2026, Non-GAAP EPS came in at $2.61 -- a shortfall of $0.19 to $0.29 versus the raised guidance range blamed entirely on Saks Global's bankruptcy. The company also disclosed the loss of PVH-licensed revenue, which triggered a GAAP Net Income of only 67.4m, a 45% shortfall against the midpoint of December's guidance. Shares fell approximately 11.4% in a single session.

Shareholders who lost money on GIII are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

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[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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