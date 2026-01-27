Gilbane and Galveston ISD Celebrate Ribbon Cutting of New Ball High School North

New, State-of-the-Art Academic Building Opens, Ready to Educate First Class of Students

GALVESTON, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilbane Building, a leading global builder, joined Galveston Independent School District, PBK Architects, and community leaders to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new Ball High School North. The 33,261-square-foot facility welcomed its first class of students this month, marking a major milestone for Galveston's public education system.

A Campus Built and Designed for Student Success

The expansive facility includes traditional classrooms, administrative offices, a cafeteria, library, and a central courtyard. Students will benefit from cutting-edge Career & Technical Education (CTE) spaces for hands-on learning in nursing, forensic science, robotics, culinary arts, broadcasting, fabrication, and automotive mechanics. The campus also features an on-site teen health clinic and modern athletic amenities, including eight tennis courts.

"Students no longer have to cross the causeway to access top-tier programs with the latest technology," said Johnny Smeca, Vice President of the Galveston Board of Trustees.

Building a Future-Ready Campus Through Strategic Partnership

Gilbane | J.W. Kelso led the design-build effort alongside PBK Architects, delivering the project on time and within budget. This collaboration reflects Gilbane's expertise in managing complex K-12 school developments through integrated delivery models. The result is a technologically advanced high school tailored to the region's evolving academic demands.

"When we started this project, it began as drawings and planning meetings. But over time, it turned into long days on site, teamwork, problem-solving, and countless milestones that led us to today," said Matteo Alibrio, Operations Manager at Gilbane Building. "We sincerely thank the Galveston Independent School District, PBK Architects, and the many consultants who contributed to this amazing project. Most importantly, we recognize the dedication of our onsite Gilbane | J.W. Kelso project management team and our subcontractor partners. Their craftsmanship, attention to detail, and pride in their work are what truly brought this project to life."

Gilbane's Leadership in High Quality School Construction

Gilbane has a long track record of delivering high-quality educational facilities across the U.S. With a focus on safety, innovation, and collaboration, the company partners with school districts to create environments that support learning and community growth.

In 2025, Gilbane led the industry as the number one ranked builder of educational facilities, according to Engineering News-Record.

Gilbane is one of the largest, privately held, family-owned construction and real estate development firms in the world. Founded in 1870, Gilbane offers end-to-end solutions across the built environment. Gilbane operates through two core businesses: Gilbane Building, a full-service construction firm, and Gilbane Development, which leads real estate investment, development, and property management. The company's breadth of expertise and quality is applied across diverse market sectors with a community-focused approach to how the company builds and develops.

With 45 offices across the country and around the world, Gilbane brings global expertise to local communities. Since 1981, the team in Texas has built a solid reputation for delivering safe, innovative, and client-driven projects—from K-12 schools and healthcare facilities to commercial, cultural, and public-private initiatives.

