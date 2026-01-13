Gilbane Completes Renovation and Expansion of Vacaville Cultural Center Library

A revitalized hub for learning and culture for Solano County residents

VACAVILLE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilbane, a leading global builder and developer, in collaboration with CannonDesign and Solano County, announced the completion of the Vacaville Cultural Center Library renovation and expansion. The renewed library reimagines a beloved community space, blending historic character with modern amenities to create a welcoming hub for learning, creativity, and connection for Solano County residents.

A Modernized Library for Today's Needs

Vacaville Cultural Center Library

The project delivers a transformed library that meets the evolving needs of the community. The renovation included upgrades to the existing single-story, 24,969 SF library originally built in 1991, and a 3,723 SF addition featuring flexible multipurpose rooms. Key enhancements include:

Expanded study zones

Five new meeting rooms

Flexible program areas

An upgraded exterior translucent roof system

Energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems

Two outdoor courtyards designed for year-round events and youth activities

A companion bookstore operated by the Friends of the Vacaville Libraries

"Delivering a space that reflects Vacaville's vision for connection and culture was a privilege," said Michael Coss, Project Executive at Gilbane Building. "Our team worked closely with CannonDesign and the County to ensure every detail supports a vibrant, inclusive experience for residents."

Innovative Use of Cross Laminated Timber

The expansion features an innovative Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) roof system in the multipurpose room, serving as both the structural roof and finished ceiling. This choice reflects Vacaville's vision for sustainability and modern design, offering a renewable material with lower embodied carbon than steel or concrete, while creating a warm, inviting aesthetic. The CLT system required precise pre-planning for factory-drilled penetrations and careful installation to preserve the quality of the exposed wood finish, demonstrating Gilbane's commitment to craftsmanship and innovation.

Delivered Ahead of Schedule

Gilbane delivered the project ahead of schedule and fully furnished for immediate public use. To meet critical council deadlines, the team condensed preconstruction activities including bid leveling, trade partner meetings, and GMP development, from the typical 6–8 weeks to 4–5 weeks. During construction, unforeseen conditions such as rust and chloride contamination on structural steel were resolved through specialized remediation by trusted local partners. Despite site constraints, including an active civic campus and adjacent solar canopy installation, Gilbane ensured uninterrupted community access.

Community Impact

The grand reopening underscored the library's role as a cornerstone of civic life. Beyond traditional library services, the space supports equitable access through programs such as a tool-lending initiative that allows residents to borrow tools for home projects at no cost. Gilbane extended its commitment beyond construction by installing a Little Free Library during closure and hosting a spring fundraiser that raised $7,500 for Friends of the Library programs and technology needs. These efforts reflect Gilbane's dedication to strengthening community ties and enhancing local resources.

Voices from the Community

Nancy Dunn, president of the VUSD governing board, called the renovated structure "An important hub for our community providing excellence and choices for lifelong learning." (Bammer, Richard. "Hundreds Dazzled by Remodeled Cultural Center Library." The Vacaville Reporter, 13 Dec. 2025, updated 14 Dec. 2025).

At the grand reopening, Assemblywoman Lori D. Wilson shared a personal reflection about her upbringing: "When she stepped into a library she 'felt rich,' she said. Libraries, she added, are 'the most cherished institutions in California,' and are capable of 'closing the education gap.'" (Bammer, Richard. "Hundreds Dazzled by Remodeled Cultural Center Library." The Vacaville Reporter, 13 Dec. 2025, updated 14 Dec. 2025).

A Space for Generations

At the heart of the renovation is an art installation inspired by Vacaville's iconic oak tree motif, creating a natural gathering space for children and visitors. Inside, the library's tower was restored with refreshed steel and new translucent fiberglass roof panels to bring additional daylight into the space. Natural light fills the central aisles and reading zones, creating an uplifting environment that encourages longer visits and deeper engagement.

With the Vacaville Cultural Center Library reopened, Solano County celebrates a renewed community space that turns daily visits into shared experiences. From the child-friendly oak circle to the light-filled central walkway and the flexible program rooms, every element was designed to bring people together. This library will serve as a cornerstone for learning and cultural engagement for generations to come.

Gilbane Building in Northern California

Having worked in Northern California for over 40 years, Gilbane Building combines national expertise with local relationships to create spaces that strengthen communities. Gilbane's diverse portfolio includes public administration, entertainment and cultural centers, as well as state agencies, municipalities, higher education, and commercial clients.

About Gilbane

Gilbane is one of the largest, privately held, family-owned construction and real estate development firms in the world. Founded in 1870, Gilbane offers end-to-end solutions across the built environment. Gilbane operates through two core businesses: Gilbane Building, a full-service construction management firm, and Gilbane Development, which leads real estate investment, development, and property management. Our breadth of expertise and quality is applied across diverse market sectors with a community-focused approach to how we build and develop. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings global expertise to local communities. For more information, visit www.gilbaneco.com.

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company