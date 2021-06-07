Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare Begins Cloud Transformation Journey with Infor

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare will begin its cloud transformation journey through the selection of Infor CloudSuite Healthcare for financial and supply chain management. Working alongside implementation partner Bails & Associates, Gillette will implement a solution that is scalable, sustainable, and forward looking. Infor CloudSuite, built on Amazon Web Services® (AWS), will deliver embedded analytics and industry-specific functionality, and will enable employees to reduce manual data processes, quickly answer critical business questions, and analyze business performance and scenario planning.

Located in St. Paul, Minnesota, Gillette is a leading pediatric health system with a long history of providing care to children with disabilities and complex medical needs. In early 2020, Gillette Children's began searching for a new ERP solution with healthcare-specific capabilities that would provide clinical integration and less reliance on third-party applications as well as a single source of truth for reporting analysis. Additionally, Gillette sought a partner with strong mobile capabilities through handheld devices to support field automation with real-time updates and remote data capture. In today's healthcare environment mobility is key to ensuring current information is at hand, enabling accurate, informed decisions.

"The work we do at Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare is important. Our teams care for patients who have some of the most complex, rare and traumatic conditions in pediatric medicine, which brings together many specialties, and has a lot of moving parts. We needed a partner that could keep track of all of our evolving data and analytical needs," said Beth Risberg, supply chain manager at Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare. "With Infor, we found a modern, healthcare-specific operations platform that is clinically integrated to streamline and automate our business processes. This software will help us transform the way we manage reporting and analysis across the organization, working alongside our teams to achieve long-term strategic objectives."

Industry-specific financial capabilities will help Gillette reduce data-entry redundancies and produce more accurate and timely reports. This, in turn, will provide transparency that leads to improved budget management, effective cost-reduction strategies and more accurate forecasting. In addition, modern cloud-based supply chain software will help to drive inefficiencies out of back office purchasing activities, increase visibility into purchasing activities, strengthen internal controls, better support compliance goals and reduce cost through enhanced supply chain processes and more effective supply management.

"Information technology needs to be leveraged so organizations can both improve patient outcomes and financial performance," said Mike Poling, senior vice president and general manager of Infor Healthcare. "Infor CloudSuite Healthcare applications give organizations like Gillette access to essential information at the moment of decision making, as well as an agile infrastructure that can quickly adapt as the organization responds to the impactful changes affecting the industry today."

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

For 25 years, Bails & Associates has provided seasoned, certified consultants with services encompassing human capital & talent management, financial management, supply chain management and technical services, including cloud provisioning, reporting, interfaces, data conversions, extensions, and workflows. Bails offers experts with a multitude of talents, abilities, and experience across diverse industries. Bails' ERP resources are heavily experienced and are vetted, trained, and extensively supported, making them well qualified to identify client needs and exceed expectations. These attributes provide a smooth and seamless transition from existing systems, while at the same time enhancing each client's business operations. To learn more, please visit bailsllc.com.

