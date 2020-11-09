GilletteLabs Launches 'Warm Up the Holidays' Campaign

GilletteLabs chose each small business partner because they are leaders and innovators in their own category. Like the Heated Razor, each product featured in the retail partnerships demonstrates a unique way to stay warm and highlights a sensorial experience. Through the GilletteLabs platform, these small businesses will share their unique story and mission to new audiences, while joining the brand for the ultimate holiday gift.

"Recognizing this year has been taxing for all businesses, we want to offer help, support and most importantly, warmth to small firms who have faced challenges this year, especially as they wrap up the year" explains Falguni Desai, Marketing Vice President, GilletteLabs. "The holiday season is being reimagined for consumers and one of our major priorities is to help these partners that are close to us and share our same values in any way we can."

The limited bundles will drop on The Art of Shaving website in 3-5 day intervals. The specific products included from each brand will be announced on launch day. Consumers can discover details from the brand's social media channels, where the announcement will be made the day of.

To further support each small business and their exclusive offerings, Gillette will host consumer giveaways to win one or all of the limited-edition bundles. This will allow each small business to introduce consumers to the brands' best-selling products. Additionally, GilletteLabs will leverage influencers to promote the bundles and share the entrepreneurial story of each partner.

The Heated Razor 'Warm Up The Holidays' limited edition bundles will be sold exclusively on The Art of Shaving website starting November 10th. These gift sets will retail for $200 each and will be available for limited time only through the end of the year. The Heated Razor by GilletteLabs is also available on Gillette.com, Amazon.com, Best Buy.com, Macy's.com, Bed, Bath, and Beyond (in-store & online), Target.com, Kroger.com, Costco.com, Sam's Club.com, Walmart.com, Walgreens.com, Nordstrom.com (and select stores), B8TA.com (and select stores), SmarTECH (in-store & online), Sterling's Mobile Barbershop, and The Dean @ LaGuardia Airport.

About Gillette

For more than 115 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivalled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit www.gillette.com. To see our full selection of products, visit www.gillette.com. Follow Gillette on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

Nike Communications Contact: Nermene Fakhr

646.654.3425

[email protected]

Gillette Contact: Ahmed Rizk

857.777.6129

[email protected]

SOURCE Procter & Gamble

Related Links

http://www.pg.com

