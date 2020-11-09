GilletteLabs Launches 'Warm Up the Holidays' Campaign
GilletteLabs introduces new give-back program to highlight and support small businesses with limited-edition holiday bundles
Nov 09, 2020, 09:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GilletteLabs (NYSE: PG) announces a holiday campaign dubbed 'Warm Up the Holidays,' a unique program aimed to support small businesses during the holiday gifting season, the most crucial retail time of the year. The program, a first for the brand, will showcase GilletteLabs' partnership with five different like-minded businesses. For each pairing, GilletteLabs will create limited-edition gifting bundles featuring the Heated Razor, paired with an innovative warming product to be sold as a gift with purchase. Small business partners include:
- ANYON Atelier - A home decor boutique and art gallery located in San Francisco carrying carefully curated art, furnishings, and accessories from globally recognized artisans. Manufactured by JFM, this brand machines honest, clean and functional brass home elements in Los Angeles for generations to enjoy and use.
- BLK & Bold – This Black-owned specialty coffee and tea brand has turned the daily ritual of enjoying a cup of coffee and tea into a means of giving back by pledging 5 percent of its profits to initiatives aligned to sustaining youth programming, enhancing workforce development, and eradicating youth homelessness.
- Embr – Using unique technology, Embr is a one-step solution that leverages the body's natural response to temperature, cooling down or warming up with a click of a button to help you feel more comfortable, wherever you are.
- LAFCO New York – This New York based luxury fragrance and home brand creates essential-oil based candles, diffusers and hand soaps made from high quality ingredients sourced globally.
- Naked Cashmere – This DTC brand is known for high-quality cashmere accessories and apparel, including sweaters, jumpsuits and blankets for men and women.
GilletteLabs chose each small business partner because they are leaders and innovators in their own category. Like the Heated Razor, each product featured in the retail partnerships demonstrates a unique way to stay warm and highlights a sensorial experience. Through the GilletteLabs platform, these small businesses will share their unique story and mission to new audiences, while joining the brand for the ultimate holiday gift.
"Recognizing this year has been taxing for all businesses, we want to offer help, support and most importantly, warmth to small firms who have faced challenges this year, especially as they wrap up the year" explains Falguni Desai, Marketing Vice President, GilletteLabs. "The holiday season is being reimagined for consumers and one of our major priorities is to help these partners that are close to us and share our same values in any way we can."
The limited bundles will drop on The Art of Shaving website in 3-5 day intervals. The specific products included from each brand will be announced on launch day. Consumers can discover details from the brand's social media channels, where the announcement will be made the day of.
To further support each small business and their exclusive offerings, Gillette will host consumer giveaways to win one or all of the limited-edition bundles. This will allow each small business to introduce consumers to the brands' best-selling products. Additionally, GilletteLabs will leverage influencers to promote the bundles and share the entrepreneurial story of each partner.
The Heated Razor 'Warm Up The Holidays' limited edition bundles will be sold exclusively on The Art of Shaving website starting November 10th. These gift sets will retail for $200 each and will be available for limited time only through the end of the year. The Heated Razor by GilletteLabs is also available on Gillette.com, Amazon.com, Best Buy.com, Macy's.com, Bed, Bath, and Beyond (in-store & online), Target.com, Kroger.com, Costco.com, Sam's Club.com, Walmart.com, Walgreens.com, Nordstrom.com (and select stores), B8TA.com (and select stores), SmarTECH (in-store & online), Sterling's Mobile Barbershop, and The Dean @ LaGuardia Airport.
About Gillette
For more than 115 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivalled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit www.gillette.com. To see our full selection of products, visit www.gillette.com. Follow Gillette on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
Nike Communications Contact: Nermene Fakhr
646.654.3425
[email protected]
Gillette Contact: Ahmed Rizk
857.777.6129
[email protected]
SOURCE Procter & Gamble