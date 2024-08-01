GILLIE & WALLO, ANTHONY ANDERSON, MATT JAMES, FRENCH MONTANA, AND FLAU'JAE JOHNSON HEADLINE THIRD ANNUAL MONSTER ENERGY BIG3 CELEBRITY GAME

Celebrity Game Presented by Monster Energy Will Kick Off the 2024 BIG3 Championship Weekend on August 18 in Boston with the All-Star Game and Championship Game to Follow Live on CBS

Coach Ice Cube and 2x MVP Gillie from Million Dollaz Worth of Game Return to Defend Team Webull's Crown Against Team Green, Led by Coach Clyde Drexler and His Team of Athletes and Entertainers

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BIG3 and Monster Energy announced their third annual Celebrity Game, tipping off at 3 p.m. ET August 18 at TD Garden in Boston, MA, followed by the 2024 All-Star and Championship Games.

Screening live on CBS, the highly-anticipated spectacle this year features Million Dollaz Worth of Game hosts Gillie & Wallo, actor and producer Anthony Anderson, rapper French Montana, and The Bachelor's Matt James.

The special event welcomes some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment to compete in the name of goodwill, raising money and awareness for underprivileged youth and other important causes.

Participants in the celebrity game include:

Gillie & Wallo (Hosts of Million Dollaz Worth of Game Podcast)

(Hosts of Podcast) Anthony Anderson (Actor and Producer )

(Actor and Producer Matt James ( The Bachelor , Season 25)

( , Season 25) French Montana (Multi-Platinum Recording Artist)

(Multi-Platinum Recording Artist) Fabolous (Multi-Platinum Recording Artist)

(Multi-Platinum Recording Artist) Flau'Jae Johnson (Rapper and LSU NCAA National Champion)

(Rapper and LSU NCAA National Champion) Vernon Davis (NFL Super Bowl Champion)

(NFL Super Bowl Champion) Ty Law (3x NFL Super Bowl Champion)

(3x NFL Super Bowl Champion) The Professor (Streetball Legend)

(Streetball Legend) Michael Blackson (Actor and Comedian)

(Actor and Comedian) Skilla Baby ( Detroit -Based Rapper)

( -Based Rapper) Briana Green (Former Harlem Globetrotter)

"Over the past three years, the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game has become an integral part of the BIG3 Championship Weekend," said BIG3 CEO and Co-Founder, Ice Cube. "In the BIG3, it doesn't matter where you come from or what your name is – you have to prove it on the court and that's no different whether you are a baller, entertainer or an NFL hall of famer. Gillie and I have two years of winning pedigree; Team Green better look out!"

The Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game will feature BIG3's innovative style of play, on the half-court, with 4-point shot circles, and the "Bring the Fire Rule" allowing a foul call to be challenged with an in-game 1-v-1. Presented by Monster Energy with Ice Cube and the BIG3, this star-studded event will also feature some local Boston celebrities and special guests.

As it does each year, the event will raise money and awareness for charities and programs that help underprivileged youth, amongst other goodwill causes, including the BIG3's community outreach initiative, the YOUNG3. Monster Energy will donate a minimum of $25,000 to the event's charitable beneficiaries.

"Monster Energy is so pumped to be partnering with Ice Cube and the BIG3 again to bring fans the Celebrity Game," said Dan McHugh, Global CMO of Monster Energy. "The Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game is a great event as not only do we see some electric on-court action, but it gives back off the court and at Monster we feel passionately about supporting our local communities.

"I can't wait to see Team Green take on the reigning champs Team Webull. Plus, with this great roster of stars, it is sure to be energy-filled entertainment!"

Team Webull returns as 2x Champion, led by Coach Ice Cube and 2x MVP Gillie Da King, going up against Team Green, led by NBA Hall of Fame Legend Clyde Drexler. 2023's Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game in Washington D.C. was a nailbiter that went down to the wire. Team Webull narrowly escaped with the win in front of a crowd of 12,000+ fans. Gillie and his fellow Million Dollaz Worth of Game partner Wallo are back, and Gillie is aiming for his third consecutive MVP and win.

"The Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game has become a staple celebrity competition that features an eclectic mix of talent," said Event Producer and Founder of Idol Roc, Steven Ferraro. "Each year is more entertaining than the last, and we look forward to what this year brings."

For more information and to purchase tickets to the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game, All-Star Game, and 2024 Championship Game, please visit BIG3.com. Follow the BIG3 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. To learn more about Monster Energy visit Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or go to www.monsterenergy.com.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, and fast game skills with incredible fan activations for an unforgettable experience. In 2023, the BIG3 was named "Best in Web3" by Sports Business Journal for the league's groundbreaking Web3 Project, Forever Experience Action Tokens (FEATs), offering utility and ownership-like value in BIG3 teams via blockchain technology.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

