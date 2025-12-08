24-Year-Old Joshua Van Bawi Thawng from Houston, Texas, Claims UFC World Championship

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome the new champ! Monster Energy congratulates MMA athlete Joshua Van on defeating Alexandre Pantoja to earn the UFC Flyweight World Championship title at UFC 323 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. In the Co-Main Event fight, the 24-year-old from Houston, Texas, stopped his opponent with a brutal TKO in Round 1.

Monster Energy’s Joshua Van Defeats Alexandre Pantoja to Claim UFC Flyweight World Championship Title at UFC 323

Also on the Main Card, 25-year-old Tatsuro Taira from Okinawa, Japan, earned a second-round TKO victory in the Flyweight bout against 32-year-old Brandon Moreno from Tijuana, Mexico. On the Prelim Card, 30-year-old Manuel Torres from Chihuahua City, Mexico, stopped Grant Dawson via first-round knockout in their Lightweight bout and earned the UFC's Performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000.

In the Women's Flyweight division, 27-year-old Maycee Barber from Greeley, Colorado, earned a decision victory over Karine Silva. In the Early Prelims, 28-year-old Mansur Abdul-Malik from Columbia, Maryland, submitted Antonio Trocoli in their Middleweight division fight.

UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 was contested in front of a live crowd of 18,603 spectators inside sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Featuring two UFC World Championship fights and a total of five bouts on the Main Card, the spectacle was broadcast live on ESPN pay-per-view.

Monster Energy's Van (16-2) stepped into the 125-pound division title fight after most recently defeating Brandon Royval at UFC 317 in June. The fighter with the full name Joshua Van Bawi Thawng was riding a five-fight win streak into his title shot.

Saturday night's opponent, reigning UFC Flyweight champion Pantoja (30-6) from Brazil, was defending his title for the fifth time after initially claiming the belt at UFC 290 in July 2023.

The title bout unfolded with both fighters colliding in the Octagon. In what would become a crucial moment, Van defended against a right high head kick from Pantoja and initiated a takedown.

As the two fighters hit the canvas, Pantoja's arm twisted in an awkward position and the reigning champion dislocated his shoulder. At 0:26 seconds of Round 1, referee Herb Dean put an end to the fight, pronouncing Van the winner by TKO.

"I didn't know what happened. He just stopped. I was trying to ground-and-pound, but the ref said something was wrong. He's one of the greatest of all time, and I didn't want the fight to go that way," said Monster Energy's Van upon claiming the UFC Flyweight World Championship title at UFC 323.

"I'm so blessed. People of Myanmar, now the world will know of us," said Van.

At age 24, Van is now the second-youngest champion in UFC history. Born in Myanmar and now fighting out of Houston, he remains undefeated for six consecutive fights.

Also on the main card, Japanese fighter Taira (18-1) faced off against Monster Energy teammate Moreno (23-9) from Mexico in their Flyweight division fight. The first round saw both fighters exchange blows on the feet, with Moreno pursuing a triangle attempt that Taira defended.

In the second round, Taira gained the upper hand and assumed control of Moreno's back from the top position. After Taira rained down punches to the head and Moreno failed to cover his head, referee Mark Smith stopped the fight at 2:24 minutes of Round 2, pronouncing Taira the winner by TKO.

With what is now the biggest win of his career, Taira became the first fighter to finish former UFC Flyweight champion Moreno.

Earlier on Saturday night's Prelim Card, Monster Energy's Torres (17-3) faced off as the underdog against American Dawson (23-3). Both fighters relied on their striking, with Dawson pursuing aggressively while Torres patiently waited for the right moment to land big shots.

The strategy paid off, as Torres found an opening to rock Dawson with a counterpunch combination of four strikes. A heavy left to the head dropped Dawson to the canvas, and Torres immediately pursued with hammer punches until it was all over. At 2:25 minutes of Round 1, the referee stopped the fight with Torres as the winner by TKO.

"I'm so happy. I'm happy with the opportunity," said Monster Energy's Torres upon claiming the TKO win at UFC 323.

The brutal stoppage also earned Torres the UFC's Performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000. The fighter nicknamed "El Loco" now has earned all five of his UFC victories by first-round knockout and earned $50,000 bonuses for each win.

Also on the Prelim Card, Monster Energy's Barber (15-2) went the distance against Karine Silva (19-6) in their Women's Flyweight division fight. The fight was highly anticipated as health issues had previously sidelined Barber from fighting for 21 months.

The fight unfolded with Barber relying on her dominant grappling skills to gain the upper hand on the judges' scorecards in every round. Barber defended against a body triangle in Round 1 and countered with heavy ground and pound until the end of the round.

In a controversial scene in the second round, Barber was hit by an illegal up kick that visibly stunned her but continued the fight undeterred. In the third round, Barber defended against another submission attempt and damaged her opponent with solid strikes.

After three rounds, Barber was pronounced the winner by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28). Barber is now holding a seven-fight win streak in the UFC.

"I'm not just happy, I'm blessed," said Monster Energy's Barber, adding, "It's been a rough journey to get here. It wasn't really in the plan to get hit with that [illegal kick]. I was a little dizzy, but you get punched in the face, too, so it's OK. I'm here so it's all right."

In the Early Prelims on Saturday night, Abdul-Malik (9-0) from Columbia, Maryland stepped into the Octagon against Trocoli (12-6) in their Middleweight division fight. The fight opened on the feet, with Abdul-Malik throwing punches and Trocoli responding with kicks.

The dynamic changed when Abdul-Malik locked in a double-leg takedown and moved to secure a half-mount position. When Abdul-Malik locked in the guillotine choke, it spelled the beginning of the end for Trocoli.

Although Trocoli managed to return to his feet, Abdul-Malik held the choke relentlessly into a standing guillotine that left his opponent no choice but to tap out. At 1:09 minutes of Round 1, the referee stopped the fight with Abdul-Malik as the winner by submission.

Asked what he has in store for future fights, Abdul-Malik said: "More dominant finishes, more wins!"

Abdul-Malik now holds a perfect record of nine wins in the UFC and has proven himself a force to be reckoned with in the Middleweight division.

Monster Energy's elite UFC athletes include Alex Pereira, Belal Muhammad, Dricus Du Plessis, Merab Dvalishvili, Valentina Shevchenko, Weili Zhang, Marlon Vera, Justin Gaethje, Brandon Moreno, Giga Chikadze, Johnny Walker, Sean Strickland, Dan Ige, Diego Lopes, Daniel Zellhuber, Derrick Lewis, Alexa Grasso, Raul Rosas Jr., Tatsuro Taira, Shara Magomedov, Patricio Pitbull, Maycee Barber, Aaron Pico, Patchy Mix, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Kayla Harrison, Malcolm Wellmaker, Mansur Abdul-Malik, Manuel Torres, and Joshua Van.

