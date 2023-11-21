Gilly's Clubhouse and Rooftop Unveil Renderings; Set to Open in Downtown Detroit Spring of 2024

CLICK HERE for Downloadable Renderings

DETROIT, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilly's Clubhouse and Rooftop today announced its planned opening for the Spring of 2024. Operated by Josh Lang's 7OH2 Hospitality, in partnership with ROCK, Gilly's Clubhouse and Rooftop promises to revolutionize the downtown Detroit food and beverage scene. With its signature tagline – "What's not to like?" the elevated hospitality concept brings a multi-faceted dining and sports entertainment experience to the city, embodying the true spirit of Detroit and its love for food, drinks and sports.

Gilly's is the vision of the late Nick Gilbert, who passed away early this year from complications related to Neurofibromatosis (NF). Nick was a huge advocate for Detroit and had a long-time dream of bringing a sports bar to downtown Detroit.

Located at 1550 Woodward Avenue in the heart of Downtown Detroit, the 10,000 square foot Gilly's will feature both indoor and outdoor bar concepts. The three-story space weaves together a symphony of cool tones, captivating textures and contemporary architecture – creating a masterpiece that is synonymous with elegance, innovation and function.

"The opportunity to introduce an entirely new concept for dining and entertainment in Detroit invigorates me," said Josh Lang, Founder of 7OH2 Hospitality and Operator of Gilly's. "We are bringing to market something that will captivate the senses of our guests and offer them an experience they cannot get anywhere else. I cannot wait to unveil what we have been working on next spring."

The Clubhouse

Gilly's Clubhouse brings a top-shelf sports entertainment venue to Downtown Detroit. From gamedays and happy hours to corporate events, Gilly's Clubhouse is designed to meet the needs of all guests. With its distinct food and beverage programming, the menu at Gilly's features both health-conscious and "cheat day" inspired items.

Gilly's Clubhouse consists of two floors. The street level features a patio along Woodward Avenue, an indoor café and lounge with a mezzanine to host private events and large parties. The main attraction is a 120 square foot television wall visible from every seat.

The Rooftop at Gilly's

The rooftop of the venue features a hacienda-inspired haven, offering a tequila tasting room and casual Mexican street classics, with taco service from an in-house, custom-built food truck. Designed with a "light industrial" rooftop enclosure boasting year-round views of the Detroit skyline.

For additional information, please visit GillysDetroit.com and on Instagram, @GillysDetroit. For private and group event inquiries, please contact Rosine Frangie at 702-807-3519 or [email protected].

About 7OH2 Hospitality

When it comes to dining and nightlife, 7OH2 Hospitality is redefining conventional standards. Born and bred in Ohio, we are a hospitality and marketing company that is powered by the core principles of People, Passion, and Purpose. Led by hospitality visionary Josh Lang, 7OH2 is a collaboration of national industry leaders in food, beverage, and dining.

This Spring 2024, we are set to launch our debut project in Detroit, introducing an evolution of hospitality that focuses on providing immersive experiences through passionate people and an unwavering purpose to change the way you look at hospitality. We are excited to welcome you. Get to know us more at www.7OH2Hospitality.com.

Contact Information:

Rosine Frangie

702-807-3519

Rosine@7OH2hospitality.com

SOURCE 7OH2 Hospitality DET LLC