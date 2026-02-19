Gimme Seaweed Appoints Accomplished CPG Leader Chris Lansing as Chief Executive Officer

Former Health-Ade CEO brings proven leadership, growth expertise, and successful exit experience to accelerate Gimme's next chapter

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme Seaweed, the category–defining seaweed snack brand known for its health benefits and crave-worthy flavor, today announced the appointment of Chris Lansing as Chief Executive Officer. Lansing is a seasoned consumer packaged goods executive with a track record of successfully building and scaling mission–driven brands.

Most recently, Lansing served as CEO of Health–Ade Kombucha, where she led the company through a period of strong growth, brand expansion, and operational maturation, culminating in a successful sale. Prior to Health–Ade, Lansing was CEO of Nature's Bakery where she led a brand and business transformation and exit. Prior to these roles, Lansing held senior leadership positions at Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Hershey's and Peet's Coffee - building deep expertise across brand building, commercialization, and large–scale operations. Lansing's disciplined execution and performance in growing strong brands underscores Gimme Seaweed's trajectory and ambition to be a leader in the next generation of healthy snacking.

"Gimme has been at the forefront of popularizing seaweed snacking in the U.S. This felt like the perfect time to have Chris partner with us to introduce Gimme to more consumers" said Stephen Broad, Co-Founder/CEO of Gimme Seaweed. "We are thrilled to welcome her as we enter our next phase of growth."

"Chris is a proven leader who knows how to scale brands while maintaining their core values and brand integrity" said Brad Barnhorn, Board Director at Gimme Seaweed. "Her experience growing Health–Ade and Nature's Bakery and guiding them to successful exits is a powerful indicator of the exciting future that lies ahead for Gimme."

At Gimme Seaweed, Lansing will focus on accelerating distribution, expanding innovation, and strengthening the company's platform for long–term, sustainable growth, all while staying true to Gimme's mission to share the magic of seaweed with consumers everywhere.

"I've long admired Gimme Seaweed for its authentic brand, exceptional product quality, and clear purpose," said Chris Lansing, CEO of Gimme Seaweed. "Seaweed is one of the most exciting and sustainable food categories to be in and has quickly gained popularity with consumers, especially among Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers. Gimme is uniquely positioned to introduce more consumers to the delicious and crave-worthy Gimme products. I'm honored to join the team and excited to help unlock the next stage of growth."

Stephen and Annie Broad, Co-Founders, will continue to be actively involved with the company, supporting the brand's mission, culture, international relationships, and long–term vision as Lansing leads day–to–day operations and growth strategy.

The appointment reflects growing momentum for Gimme Seaweed as consumer demand continues to rise for nutrient–dense, sustainably sourced snacks. With Lansing at the helm, the company is poised to build on its strong foundation and capitalize on the expanding opportunity ahead.

About Gimme Seaweed

Founded in Northern California by visionary food entrepreneurs Annie Chun and Stephen Broad, Gimme Seaweed was born from a passion for bringing bold, cross-cultural flavors to the Western market. Annie and Stephen first made their mark with Annie Chun's, a pioneering brand that introduced natural Asian foods to American consumers. After selling that company, they set out to reimagine a beloved Korean side dish as a flavorful snack tailored to American tastes. The vision led to Gimme - the first brand to introduce organic, non-GMO seaweed snacks to the US market. Today, Gimme is the #1 organic seaweed snack brand in the US, fueling category growth and paving the way for further innovation. You can find Gimme in grocery and natural food stores nationwide and among the top-selling snacks on Amazon.

