Gimme Seaweed Debuts K-Crisps™ and Earns NEXTY Finalist Honors at Expo West 2026

From the pioneer of organic seaweed snacks comes the first organic jaban, a craveable snack and topper reimagined for modern American kitchens.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme Seaweed, the pioneer and #1 organic seaweed snack brand in the U.S., announces the debut of K-Crisps™, the first organic jaban-style seaweed topping in the United States. Inspired by Korea's beloved pantry staple, jaban, K-Crisps™ transform lightly roasted organic seaweed into an airy, delicate crunch that delivers bold Korean flavor and effortless nutrition to everyday meals and snacks.

Making their official debut at Expo West 2026, K-Crisps™ will launch in two crave-worthy flavors. Gimme K-Crisps™ Sea Salt, the first organic jaban seaweed topping in the US, highlights the light, crispy texture of Gimme's premium organic seaweed, while Chili Crisp delivers a salty-sweet sesame crunch layered with deep umami and a touch of heat inspired by the modern flavor phenomenon. Building momentum ahead of the show, K-Crisps™ Sea Salt have been named a finalist in the Spices & Condiments category of the 2026 NEXTY Awards, recognizing standout innovation in natural products.

Built for the Way Consumers Eat Now

Inspired by the cultural wave of K-food, K-culture, and global flavor exploration, K-Crisps™ sit at the intersection of key consumer trends: international snacking, bold textures, and nutrient-dense, plant-based ingredients. As one of the most sustainable vegetables on Earth, seaweed meets consumers' growing appetite for adventurous flavors and functional nutrition.

"K-Crisps™ are rooted in a food tradition that's been part of everyday Korean cooking for generations," said Stephen Broad, CEO and Co-Founder of Gimme Seaweed. "With this launch, we're honoring that heritage while reimagining jaban in a way that feels fresh and accessible for modern American kitchens. Being named a NEXTY Awards finalist is an exciting validation of that vision."

Versatility + Ingredients

K-Crisps™ are designed for remarkable versatility, made to sprinkle or snack on, they are a true pantry staple that elevates rice, salads, avocado toast, soups, popcorn, and more with instant umami flavor and nutrition. Made with organic seaweed, non-GMO, vegan ingredients, K-Crisps™ deliver the quality, taste, and texture Gimme is known for in a shelf-stable, resealable format built for everyday use.

Packaging + Design

The 40g stand-up pouch features a vibrant, high-contrast design that delivers strong shelf impact and reflects Gimme's roots and forward-looking vision. The visual identity pairs modern playfulness with authentic Korean cues, celebrating heritage while leaning into bold, expressive packaging trends that resonate with Gen Z, Gen Alpha and millennials.

With K-Crisps™, Gimme carves out a new category for U.S. consumers - continuing its mission to reimagine authentic Korean staples into modern, approachable formats and redefine how people think about, cook with, and snack on seaweed. Both flavors will be available for live sampling at Gimme's booth (#5431) throughout Expo West 2026, with retail rollout beginning nationwide in Q2 and Q3 2026.

About Gimme Seaweed:

Founded in Northern California by visionary food entrepreneurs Annie Chun and Stephen Broad, Gimme Seaweed was born from a passion for bringing bold, cross-cultural flavors to the Western market. Annie and Stephen first made their mark with Annie Chun's, a pioneering brand that introduced natural Asian foods to American consumers. After selling that company, they set out to reimagine a beloved Korean side dish as a flavorful snack tailored to American tastes. The vision led to Gimme—the first brand to introduce organic, non-GMO seaweed snacks to the US market. Today, Gimme is the #1 organic seaweed snack brand in the US, fueling category growth and paving the way for further innovation. You can find Gimme in grocery and natural food stores nationwide and among the top-selling snacks on Amazon.

