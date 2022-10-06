gimme Seaweed Celebrates its 10-Year Anniversary with Two Product Launches and a New Look

Seaweed Snacks Never Looked This Good

gimme Seaweed is unveiling a fresh new look for the brand. This includes an updated packaging design that brings seaweed to the forefront and combines it with beautiful ingredient-cue photography for a more elevated look that feels fresh yet familiar.

"Our new design is an evolution of our current design," says gimme's CMO, Diego Norris. "While some of our brand colors and fonts have changed slightly to make it easier for the consumer to navigate the shelf-set, most of the elements have remained the same. The result is a slightly more contemporary look that pays homage to our origin and celebrates the history of our brand."

Light Crispy Perfection - Now available in Chili Lime and Non-Dairy White Cheddar

The company is also introducing two delicious new flavors to its family of market-leading organic Roasted Seaweed Snacks: Chili Lime and a Non-Dairy White Cheddar. The brand chose these new top-trending flavors to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience that appeals to people of all ages. gimme is also the first seaweed brand to offer an organic, non-dairy White Cheddar flavor.

"We are always looking for new and exciting ways to share the magic of seaweed and stand out from the sea-of-sameness in the salty snack aisle," says gimme's Co-Founder and CEO, Steve Broad. "These two new flavors are progressive steps in bringing the benefits of our nutrient-packed, sustainably-grown organic seaweed to everyday snacking."

Non-Dairy White Cheddar and Chili Lime RSS will be available at Target (Chili Lime), Amazon, Stop & Shop, HEB, Natural Grocers, New Seasons, and other retailers. Suggested retail price is $2.19 (10g singles) and $6.59 (5g 6-pack).

Introducing gimme Grab & Go Eco-Friendly Slim Packs

Finally, in another demonstration of its commitment to sustainability, gimme is launching a new line of Grab & Go Roasted Seaweed Snacks without plastic trays! These slim packs include an easy-tear feature that makes it easy for consumers to open the packs and pull out the seaweed sheets, like taking money out of a wallet.

"Our new line of Grab & Go delivers the same delicious crispy Roasted Seaweed Snacks our consumers love, now conveniently wrapped in an eco-friendly slim pack that easily fits in lunchboxes, bags, or back pockets," says Annie Chun, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer.

Grab & Go Roasted Seaweed Snacks will be available in Kroger, Amazon, HEB, Natural Grocers, New Seasons, and other retailers. Suggested retail price is $4.99 for a box of 5 (4g-packs).

About gimme Seaweed

Based in Northern California, gimme Seaweed was founded by visionary food entrepreneurs Annie Chun and Steve Broad. Annie and Steve's drive and vision, combined with their expertise gained in building the most successful Asian inspired packaged food brand, Annie Chun's, have led gimme to become the #1 organic seaweed snack brand, driving the growth of the category. gimme was the first brand to bring organic, non-GMO seaweed to the US market. Their seaweed is grown organically, thoughtfully, and sustainably in agriculturally protected regions off the south and west coasts of Korea - ensuring superior nutrition and delicious taste. Learn more about gimme at gimmeseaweed.com and on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok: @gimmeseaweed

