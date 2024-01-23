Gina Garcia-Crittenden Joins Global Mobility Solutions

News provided by

Global Mobility Solutions

23 Jan, 2024, 08:44 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS) has announced the hire of Gina Garcia-Crittenden as the new Director of Business Development. In her new role, Gina will oversee the eastern part of the United States, assisting potential clients in relocation cost evaluations and working with worldwide partners to provide the best relocation services possible.

Continue Reading
Global Mobility Solutions
Global Mobility Solutions

Before joining GMS, Gina worked in various roles with significant relocation management companies throughout her career. She brings nearly three decades of experience to the award-winning GMS team. Apart from relocation management, Gina is the author of multiple books and has appeared in some movies.

According to GMS' EVP, John Fernandez, "GMS is delighted to be adding an individual with the skill, knowledge, and personality needed to successfully enhance our team's chances of providing the best relocation services in the industry. We fully expect Gina will be an asset to GMS and our clients."

Gina Garcia-Crittenden will be reaching out to constituents soon, and she can be contacted at [email protected]

Media contact:
Matt Esaena
[email protected]
6024890499

SOURCE Global Mobility Solutions

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.