Gina Garcia-Crittenden Joins Global Mobility Solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS) has announced the hire of Gina Garcia-Crittenden as the new Director of Business Development. In her new role, Gina will oversee the eastern part of the United States, assisting potential clients in relocation cost evaluations and working with worldwide partners to provide the best relocation services possible.

Before joining GMS, Gina worked in various roles with significant relocation management companies throughout her career. She brings nearly three decades of experience to the award-winning GMS team. Apart from relocation management, Gina is the author of multiple books and has appeared in some movies.

According to GMS' EVP, John Fernandez, "GMS is delighted to be adding an individual with the skill, knowledge, and personality needed to successfully enhance our team's chances of providing the best relocation services in the industry. We fully expect Gina will be an asset to GMS and our clients."

Gina Garcia-Crittenden will be reaching out to constituents soon, and she can be contacted at [email protected]

