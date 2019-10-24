Ginger, Spice & All Things Nice: ONE Brands Introduces Seasonal Iced Gingerbread Protein Bar

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Brands, one of the fastest growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE Bar and ONE PLANT, announces today the launch of its new seasonal flavor to the brand portfolio: Iced Gingerbread. The bar is available starting today with distribution at select retailers through November.

ONE Brands Iced Gingerbread

The holiday season is known for ginger, spice, and all things nice and this year ONE is bringing Iced Gingerbread to the party, no house required. Iced Gingerbread delivers ONE's signature 20 grams of protein and only ONE gram of sugar. The latest bar also features a sweet outer coating with a hint of ginger, a soft, chewy inside and crunchy almond toppings. The new bar is a perfect guilt-free indulgence, better-for-you treat for breakfast, pre and post workout, or anywhere on-the-go as a festive, high-protein option.

"ONE customers were thrilled when we brought back the favorite Pumpkin Pie flavor and we wanted to give them more options for holiday-themed snacking this season," said Peter Burns, CEO of ONE Brands. "Expanding on our product line-up, Iced Gingerbread brings ONE fans a new way to enjoy a festive flavor while still supporting their active lifestyle."

ONE Iced Gingerbread is available on ONE's website and Amazon, as well as on-shelves at Trader Joe's, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and select specialty retailers. The bars retail for a SRP of $2.49-$2.79. ONE fans everywhere are encouraged to share the love on social media with the hashtag #YouveFoundTheONE and tag @one1brands.

For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com.

About ONE Brands

ONE Brands proves that guilt-free indulgence is possible. ONE Brands delivers anytime, anywhere protein bars that prove great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive. ONE provides decadent, crave-worthy flavored bars that are packed with protein, and only ONE gram of sugar per serving. With the ONE core line including 20 grams of protein, and ONE PLANT bars packing 12 grams of plant-based protein – ONE Bars are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or just because. Through in-house research and recipe development, ONE is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture, and functionality—no compromises. The ONE Brands product roster of fifteen powerfully delicious core flavors is available at GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and gyms across the country, as well as Walmart, Target and other top regional grocers. Newly launched ONE Plant-based flavors will be available at select GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and Walmart stores, starting in October. Congratulations, #YouveFoundTheONE.

