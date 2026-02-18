Ginkgo Bioworks and Invaio Sciences Enter Collaboration to Develop Manufacturing Technology for Peptide-based Agricultural Products

Collaboration aims to develop a commercialization-ready microorganism to manufacture next-generation peptide crop solutions at grower-friendly costs

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo") and Invaio Sciences, an agricultural biotechnology company leading in nature-positive crop protection solutions, today announced a collaboration to develop strains that can efficiently manufacture peptide-based crop protection inputs.

Growers are seeking inputs that protect agricultural crops from pests that are increasingly resistant to conventional chemistry. In response, Invaio's platform discovers and develops peptide-based crop protection solutions that complement or offer potent alternatives to conventional chemistry while meeting growers' standards for efficacy, affordability, and ease of use.

As a part of the commercialization of its peptide-based products, Invaio will leverage Ginkgo's platform and best-in-class microbial strains for protein production. Ginkgo's strains have been engineered to provide advanced starting points for protein and peptide-based products through industrial-scale fermentation. In this collaboration, Ginkgo will further optimize its strains and fermentation processes to deliver on Invaio's production goals.

"Ginkgo's technology offers us a clear path to manufacturing our peptides at scale," said Amy O'Shea, CEO of Invaio Sciences. "We are excited to partner with Ginkgo to develop much-needed next generation crop protection solutions for persistent pests and diseases."

This collaboration demonstrates Invaio's commitment to developing scalable and cost effective peptide-based crop protection solutions that fits into and complements growers' existing practices. It highlights the value of Ginkgo's technologies in helping biotechnology companies efficiently optimize different stages of product development, including scale-up and manufacturing. As part of this program, Ginkgo will perform key protocols using its autonomous lab infrastructure, including Reconfigurable Automation Carts (RACs) and Catalyst automation software.

"At Ginkgo, we understand the urgency for next-generation agricultural solutions that can support growers, consumers and the planet," Jill Bradshaw, General Manager of Ginkgo's Microbial Solutions business unit says. "We are excited to work alongside our partners at Invaio to deliver a manufacturing strain and process that allows them to continue to focus on the discovery of next-generation biological solutions important to crop protection."

Ginkgo's platform supports partners at various stages of scale-up and manufacturing: from production strain licensing and engineering to bioprocess development and scale-up.

To learn more, visit Invaio.com or www.ginkgo.bio/

About Ginkgo Bioworks:

Ginkgo Bioworks builds the tools that make biology easier to engineer for everyone. The company offers autonomous laboratories that replace manual laboratory work with robotics in the lab, greatly improving the productivity of scientists. Ginkgo's in-house autonomous lab is also available as a "cloud lab" through our Datapoints and Solutions contract research services. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks), or LinkedIn.

About Invaio Sciences:

Invaio Sciences, a Flagship Pioneering company, is a bioplatform company accelerating the leap to nature-positive agriculture. Building on advances in human health and leveraging proprietary GenAI tools, Invaio is uniquely positioned to design and develop peptide solutions for crop health with performance on par to conventional crop protection chemistries, enabling farmers to both improve yields and use more natural solutions. By leading in nature-positive technologies, Invaio is addressing consumer demands and unlocking radical benefits for farmers and the environment, leaving every acre better today and for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.invaio.com or follow Invaio on LinkedIn .

