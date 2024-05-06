Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Presentations at the Upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

BOSTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced its participation in the 27th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, May 7-11, in Baltimore, MD. Ginkgo will present three posters in cell therapy and give one oral presentation in mRNA therapeutics. These presentations demonstrate the power of Ginkgo's platform to drive innovation in the discovery and development of genetic medicines.

Two cell therapy posters present results which extend the screening of pooled chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) libraries to in vivo mouse models and to NK cells. A third poster details how automated gene knock-in in induced pluripotent stem cells can enable high throughput screening workflows. The oral presentation will discuss the use of machine learning in the discovery of novel mRNA regulatory elements for increased stability and protein expression.

Over the past year, Ginkgo has significantly expanded its genetic medicines services ( Gene Therapy , Cell Therapy , and RNA Therapeutics ), which empower customers with Ginkgo's capabilities for AI/ML-enabled massively parallel testing of genetic designs to leverage vast biological diversity to improve products.

In February, Ginkgo announced its acquisition of Patch Biosciences to further expand its suite of genetic medicine capabilities available to its customers. Ginkgo plans to incorporate Patch Bio's machine learning models and downstream assays into its existing platform, making new capabilities in synthetic promoter and untranslated region (UTR) engineering available to partners. The addition of Patch Bio's assets opens up additional commercial opportunities in gene therapy, cell therapy, and RNA therapeutics and has the potential to accelerate progress on current programs.

Shawdee Eshghi, Senior Director, Mammalian Engineering, Ginkgo Bioworks: "Our ASGCT presentations this year represent advances in large library screening in vivo and in vitro, the use of automation for high throughput genome engineering in iPSCs, and the application of machine learning to the design of improved gene therapies. We're excited to demonstrate the value our services can bring to cell and gene therapy developers."

Information on the poster presentations and oral presentation are listed below, and the full abstracts are available on the ASGCT meeting website .

Poster presentations:

Pooled Screening for CAR Signaling Optimizes Function in NK Cells

Abstract number: 821

Session: Wednesday Poster Session

Presenter: Khloe Gordon Wei

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 12:00 PM ET





Abstract number: 821 Session: Wednesday Poster Session Presenter: Date and Time: In Vivo Pooled Screening Platform for the Discovery of Optimized Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) Design in T cells

Abstract number: 826

Session: Wednesday Poster Session

Presenter: Joshua Mace

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 12:00 PM ET





Abstract number: 826 Session: Wednesday Poster Session Presenter: Date and Time: From Promoter to Transgene Efficiency: Insights from Promoter Screening in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Abstract number: 1672

Session: Friday Poster Session

Presenter: Kiavash Kiaee

Date and Time: Friday, May 10, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Oral presentation:

Machine-Designed Synthetic 3' UTRs Significantly Increase mRNA Stability

Abstract Number: 410

Session: Vector Product Engineering, Development, and Manufacturing (excluding AAV)

Presenter: Elise Flynn

Date and Time: Saturday, May 11, 2024 10:45 AM ET

