Ginkgo Bioworks Funds Expansion of Rapid Antigen Test Manufacturing with Access Bio in New Jersey

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ginkgo Bioworks announced it has secured access to at least 10 million rapid antigen test kits from Access Bio, a global in vitro diagnostics company. The tests will be available through Concentric by Ginkgo, the company's end-to-end service for COVID-19 testing, for organizations seeking to use testing as part of their broader public health strategies. Additionally, Ginkgo provided capital to expand manufacturing capacity at Access Bio's New Jersey factory for production of rapid diagnostic tests.

Rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 detect viral proteins and can provide a result in about 15 minutes, enabling fast responses for public health decision making. They have been deployed around the world in doctors offices and for testing large groups of asymptomatic individuals, from sports teams, schools, and businesses, to entire countries. Concentric by Ginkgo is developing the on-site logistics and digital platform necessary to efficiently deploy such testing strategies at a large scale.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer Access Bio's antigen diagnostic kits to organizations to help with the need for rapid testing," said Matt McKnight, Chief Commercial Officer of Ginkgo Bioworks. "Communities that have expanded access to testing have additional tools to bring the pandemic under control by enabling people to make informed decisions. Tests that return quick results are an important part of giving individuals the data they need to break transmission chains. As schools try to stay open and the holidays approach, while cases continue to surge across the country, we are excited to make another option available in our collective fight against this pandemic. "

In addition to bringing tests directly to those in need, the two companies also plan to collaborate on future rapid tests by leveraging Ginkgo's technology to improve the antibodies that make rapid antigen tests possible.

To learn more about Concentric by Ginkgo's full-service testing capabilities including these rapid antigen tests and molecular tests such as PCR, visit www.concentricbyginkgo.com .

About Ginkgo Bioworks:

Headquartered in Boston, Ginkgo Bioworks uses the most advanced technology on the planet—biology—to grow better products. The company's cell programming platform is enabling the growth of synthetic biology across diverse markets, from food to fragrance to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo is also actively supporting a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including community testing, epidemiological tracing, vaccine manufacturing, and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

About Access Bio:

Access Bio, headquartered in New Jersey, was founded by Mr. Young H. Choi in 2002. The company has a proven track record of releasing top-performing products, including its CareStartTM Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT). Access Bio distributes its products to more than 120 countries around the world, thanks to scalable infrastructure consisting of R&D and production facilities in the U.S., South Korea, and Ethiopia. Access Bio is traded on the Korean Stock Exchange (KRX) under the stock symbol, KR: 950130.

