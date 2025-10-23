Ginkgo Bioworks in Partnership with STRM.BIO and University of British Columbia in Project to Develop In Vivo CAR Therapies Under ARPA-H's EMBODY Program

Ginkgo Bioworks to apply its RNA construct design expertise to develop long-lived, tissue-

specific, and highly potent in vivo CAR therapies for autoimmune diseases

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) today announced a collaboration with STRM.BIO and the University of British Columbia (UBC) as part of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health's (ARPA-H) Engineering of Immune Cell Inside the Body ( EMBODY ) program. EMBODY is led by ARPA-H Program Manager Daria Fedyukina, Ph.D. The partnership aims to develop in vivo chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapies for autoimmune diseases, leveraging Ginkgo's expertise in RNA construct design and immune cell engineering.

Autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and myasthenia gravis (MG), affect millions of people worldwide and pose significant public health challenges. These conditions are characterized by the immune system mistakenly attacking the body's own cells, leading to chronic inflammation and tissue damage. Current treatments often involve systemic immunosuppression, which can result in increased risks of infection and other side effects due to broad immune suppression.

The project, titled "IN VIvo T-cell Engineering with Megakaryocyte EVs" (INVITE-ME), focuses on developing in vivo CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases by combining STRM.BIO's proprietary megakaryocyte-derived extracellular vesicle (MV) delivery system with Ginkgo's RNA construct design expertise. The MV platform delivers complex genetic cargo directly to bone marrow-resident cells, enabling in situ engineering of T cells without the need for costly and lengthy ex vivo manipulation. This approach aims to create transformative therapies that could eliminate autoreactive immune cells, potentially offering durable treatments for diseases like SLE and MG.

"This is an exciting opportunity to partner with ARPA-H, STRM.BIO, and UBC on an important effort in a unique public-private partnership structure," said Jesse Dill, Government BD Lead at Ginkgo Bioworks. "Our team is thrilled to extend and apply Ginkgo's RNA design capabilities to support the development of this exciting new modality for in vivo CAR-T therapeutics."

"Our advanced capabilities in RNA construct design and screening make us a strong partner for teams aiming to push the boundaries for this new therapeutic modality," added Dr. Taeyoon Kyung, Senior Engineer at Ginkgo Bioworks. "We look forward to contributing to this significant project and using our platform to advance novel optimized RNA-based therapeutics to the clinic."

"We are delighted to have Ginkgo Bioworks and UBC partner with us on this groundbreaking initiative," said Dr. David Raiser, COO of STRM.BIO. "By combining STRM.BIO's MV delivery platform with Ginkgo's expertise in RNA construct design, we aim to create transformative therapies that could redefine the management of autoimmune diseases. This collaboration brings together leading-edge technologies and expertise to address a significant unmet medical need."

The partnership will leverage Ginkgo's nucleic acid AI and machine learning capabilities, along with its immune cell engineering expertise, to identify and optimize constructs for long-lived, tissue-specific, and highly potent expression of CAR genes. UBC will provide further expertise in the design of self-amplifying RNA motifs, further extending the potency and lifetime of these constructs. The goal is to develop in vivo CAR therapies that can selectively eliminate autoreactive B and T cells without the need for ex vivo cell manipulation or genome editing.

This initiative underscores Ginkgo's commitment to advancing RNA engineering and establishing itself as a credible partner in RNA cargo design for therapeutics companies. By participating in this groundbreaking program, Ginkgo plans to further develop and demonstrate its capabilities in RNA engineering and in vivo therapeutic delivery, contributing to the advancement of novel treatments for complex autoimmune diseases.

To learn more about how you can bring innovative biological solutions to life, please visit our page for Ginkgo Genetic Medicines .

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks builds the tools that make biology easier to engineer for everyone. Ginkgo R&D Solutions delivers customizable R&D packages—such as protein engineering, nucleic acid design, and cell-free systems—giving partners a comprehensive way to accelerate innovation across therapeutics, diagnostics, & manufacturing. Ginkgo Automation sells modular, integrated laboratory automation so scientists can spend their days planning and analyzing experiments rather than pipetting in the lab. Ginkgo Datapoints uses Ginkgo's in-house automation to generate the large lab data sets to power your AI models. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (@ Ginkgo and @ Ginkgo_Biosec ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks ), Threads (@ GinkgoBioworks ), or LinkedIn .

About STRM.BIO

Based in Cambridge, MA, STRM.BIO is a pre-clinical, venture-backed biotechnology company leveraging extracellular vesicles as a platform to develop and deliver targeted genetic medicines in vivo that are safe for repeat dosing. Our vision is to open the door to the future of medicine for patients living with rare diseases worldwide and bring gene therapy to life. Please visit www.strm.bio to meet our growing team of partners and collaborators and stay up to date on our progress.

