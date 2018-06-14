Ginkgo Bioworks Marks 10-Year Anniversary with iGEM Partnership

"iGEM is cultivating the current and future leaders of synthetic biology and biotech," said Jason Kelly, CEO and co-founder, Ginkgo Bioworks, iGEM '04. "As early graduates ourselves, we're humbled to now be in a position where we can give back in such a meaningful way to a partner that shares our values on technology, responsibility, and local action."

iGEM is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of synthetic biology and the development of an open, collaborative scientific community. The iGEM competition is an annual, worldwide, synthetic biology event for high school, undergraduate, and overgraduate students to build genetically engineered systems. This year, the competition will bring over 6,000 participants from across the globe to explore and create unique applications of synthetic biology to bring positive contributions to their communities and society at large. Beyond the technology, participants are evaluated on teamwork, responsibility, entrepreneurship, sharing, and safety.

"We're so thrilled to be partnering with Ginkgo, a company that's truly been here since the beginning of iGEM asking if synthetic biology is the future," said Meagan Lizarazo, Vice President of iGEM. "Ginkgo has demonstrated that the power of synthetic biology is a hugely successful reality, and we're honored that they're able to contribute to the community that helped them launch. This support will bring about the future of iGEM and will help inspire students around the world to use biology as a technology. iGEM continues to drive the industry forward, and with Ginkgo's help, will continue creating the workforce and leaders of the future."

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Headquartered in Boston, Ginkgo Bioworks uses the most advanced technology on the planet – biology - to grow products instead of manufacture them. The company's technology platform is bringing biotechnology into consumer goods markets, enabling fragrance, cosmetic, nutrition, and food companies to make better products. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com.

About iGEM

The iGEM (International Genetically Engineered Machine) Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to advancing synthetic biology education through competition, the development of an open community and collaboration, and building the workforce of the future. iGEM's main program is the iGEM Competition. Through this, iGEM gives thousands of students the opportunity to push the boundaries of biology as a technology as teams are challenged to create projects that are safe, responsible, and good for the world. iGEM is about local people solving local problems everywhere around the world. The new After iGEM program aims to excite, support, and inspire the 30,000+ iGEMers to continue leading in synthetic biology wherever they are around the world. For more information, visit www.igem.org.

Media Contact for Ginkgo Bioworks:

Jordyn Lee

ginkgobioworks@bateman-group.com

(347) 382-9732

Contact for iGEM:

Meagan Lizarazo

meagan@igem.org

+1 617 500 3106

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-marks-10-year-anniversary-with-igem-partnership-300666315.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

Related Links

https://www.ginkgobioworks.com/

