Ginkgo Bioworks Selected by PNNL to Deliver a Modular, High‑Throughput Phenotyping Platform for DOE's M2PC

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) today announced it has been awarded by the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL) at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) a four-year, up to $47M contract to co-design, build, and integrate a High‑Throughput Automated Phenotyping Platform (HTP‑APP) in support of the Microbial Molecular Phenotyping Capability (M2PC). The platform, selected through a competitive procurement process, is intended to enable the Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Science, Biological and Environmental Research program to generate rich, reproducible microbial and microbiome data that ensure the U.S. remains at the forefront of the bioeconomy, safeguarding economic, societal, and national security benefits while maintaining global leadership in biotechnology innovation.

Drawing on Ginkgo Automation's dynamic Catalyst scheduling software and modular Reconfigurable Automation Carts (RACs), the HTP‑APP is designed to automate end‑to‑end workflows—from media and cultivation to sample preparation and multimodal analytics—while supporting BSL‑2 operations, remote planning and execution, and laboratory integration. This modular approach is expected to help PNNL adapt the platform as scientific needs evolve, add new methods or instrumentation, and maintain high uptime in a user‑facility environment. Conceptual design elements include a RAC‑based architecture with function‑oriented "pods," integrated transport, and software‑enabled interleaving of diverse protocols.

"Our team is excited to contract and collaborate with PNNL again to build a new capability we believe will expand access to high‑quality biological phenotyping at scale. By combining modular automation with flexible software and managed support, we aim to help researchers generate the datasets that modern AI methods need," said Will Serber, General Manager of Ginkgo Automation.

"The recent AI Action Plan from President Trump called for investment in AI-enabled cloud laboratories to accelerate U.S. scientific innovation. This new project is a powerful example of how Ginkgo's AI-enabled cloud lab technology can help keep the American bioeconomy competitive globally," added Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks.

M2PC is focused on delivering a predictive understanding of complex biological systems relevant to DOE's mission. The planned platform is intended to (i) increase throughput and reproducibility of phenotyping campaigns across diverse microbes and consortia, (ii) capture multimodal analytical measurements suitable for AI/ML, and (iii) provide a sustainable, expandable foundation for future instrumentation and workflows at PNNL's EMSL.

More information about RACs and Catalyst automation software can be found here or at automation.ginkgo.bio.

Planned platform highlights

Modularity and expandability: RAC‑based hardware that can be reconfigured or scaled as needs change; software "digital twin" tools to model throughput and identify bottlenecks.

End‑to‑end workflow coverage: Media prep, cultivation (including photosynthetic workflows), sample prep, and multimodal analytics (e.g., plate readers, imaging, flow cytometry, and LC/GC‑MS modalities) designed to support high‑quality, multimodal data generation.

Operations and reliability: Designed for cloud lab-ready remote monitoring and safe recovery, with training and managed support to help maximize uptime in a national user‑facility setting.

