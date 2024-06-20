Ginori 1735 and Bergdorf Goodman Announce the Opening of Café Ginori at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginori 1735 writes a new chapter in its story, introducing Café Ginori, a bespoke project that continues the expansion of the Italian fine porcelain maison into the lifestyle world. A space where guests can enjoy a dynamic, unexpected and eclectic culinary journey that is destined to rewrite the art of the table. Bold and elegant, playful and sophisticated, Café Ginori is a harmonious and entirely innovative combination of Italian hospitality with the rich tradition and exceptional craftsmanship of porcelain.

Café Ginori at Bergdorf Goodman

Today Ginori 1735 and Bergdorf Goodman announced the opening of Café Ginori at Bergdorf Goodman. The new Café will offer Italian-inspired staples, from sublime dishes to divine cocktails, immersed in the world of Ginori 1735's singular aesthetic.

Reflecting the atmosphere of the Ginori 1735 flagship boutiques, the textiles and furnishings of the Domus home decor collection create the elegant setting of Café Ginori at Bergdorf Goodman, mixing the iconic motifs of the Brand in elegant and refined combinations. Throughout the Café, the signatures of Ginori 1735 are in focus, from the Oriente Italiano wallpaper to the embroidered textiles used on cushions, pillows, and chairs from the brand's Domus home collection.

At the heart of Café Ginori at Bergdorf Goodman, there is the Art of Plating, a unique approach that rewrites the rules of the mise en place. With meticulous attention to detail and a profound appreciation for beauty, every dish is a harmonious combination of fine porcelain and culinary art.

"Ginori 1735 stands for art and beauty, we wanted to create Café Ginori to bring our spirit into the lifestyle world and conceive a new dining experience that – paying homage to the uniqueness of the Italian culinary tradition – surprises at every visit. We are honored to open the doors of the Café Ginori in partnership with Bergdorf Goodman, an iconic luxury destination that, like Ginori 1735, firmly looks towards the future," said Alain Prost, Chief Executive Officer, Ginori 1735.

The opening of Café Ginori at Bergdorf Goodman is the latest addition to the retailer's stable of iconic restaurants, each delivering a distinctive point-of-view. Within its iconic halls, Bergdorf Goodman clients are encouraged to expect everything, and the introduction of this new café introduces a new venue for unforgettable moments of inspiration and revelry.

"Exceptional service is in our DNA and with the opening of Café Ginori at Bergdorf Goodman we're thrilled to have this partnership come to life with such a historic brand," said Melissa Xides, Chief Retail Officer, Bergdorf Goodman. "The stunning new destination fuses our strength in luxury experiences with Ginori 1735's rich heritage of Italian hospitality and exceptional craftsmanship to offer a truly first-of-its-kind concept to our customers."

The distinct appeal of Ginori 1735 is imbued in every aspect of the Café. In an exceptional multisensory exercise, the plating is choreographed so that the design and the color of the porcelain accentuates the uniqueness; enchanting menus that creatively reinterpret Italian classics. For lunch, the entire table setting consists of mixed and matched colors of the Oriente Italiano collection. A cream-colored beetroot risotto, once mixed at the table, transforms into a vivid pink hue and is set against a complementary rose-colored print plate. Modern takes on classics such as Eggplant Parmigiana, Beef Carpaccio, Veal Ragù Tagliatelle, as well as entrée salads like the Insalata Lobster with frisée, endive, capers and a lemon parsley emulsion will also be available. Lunch moves to teatime, where the menu shifts to a variety of teas and coffee accompanied by sweet Italian treats and savory bites and the plating to the dramatic Labirinto and playful Il Viaggio di Nettuno patterns.

As teatime transitions to the Italian time-honored aperitivo, light dishes and refreshing cocktails, such as the Ginori 1735, an aperitif-based homage to the Italian seaside, will be served. The plating focus shifts to the sophisticated Labirinto collection, created nearly one hundred years ago by Gio Ponti, helping the mood of the space to transform, and become a uniquely celebratory afterwork destination. Throughout the Café, the signatures of Ginori 1735 are in focus, from the Oriente Italiano wallpaper to the embroidered textiles used on cushions, pillows, and chairs from the brand's Domus home collection. Additionally, all Ginori 1735 items in the Café will be available for sale in the recently opened brand shop on the Seventh Floor.

Café Ginori at Bergdorf Goodman is located on the retailer's lower level and open daily from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., with aperitivo served from 4:00 p.m. Reservations are encouraged and available through OpenTable.

About Bergdorf Goodman

A New York landmark since 1901, Bergdorf Goodman represents the global pinnacle of style, service and modern luxury. With its rich history of showcasing leading and emerging designers, the iconic store at 5th Avenue and 58th Street—the crossroads of fashion—is a singular destination for discerning customers around the world. BG.com expands on Bergdorf Goodman's heritage, showcasing coveted collections for men and women in an unparalleled online shopping experience. Bergdorf Goodman is part of Neiman Marcus Group.

About GINORI 1735

GINORI 1735 has been for three centuries one of the main global brands in the field of luxury and lifestyle, the expression of Italian excellence in pure porcelain and design. Part of Kering Group since 2013, GINORI 1735 has always been associated with great figures of fashion, art, design, architecture, film, and decor. The brand creations represent a blend between heritage and innovation. These include tableware collections, art and living objects, gifts, lamps, furnishings, and fabrics, crystalware and cutlery. The iconic crown that marks the GINORI 1735 creations stands for the perfect merging of craft and art that has always been at the heart of the brand. Based in Florence, the Manifattura represents a unique place, where high-tech technology now supports a savoir-faire that is the result of centuries-old artistic craftsmanship. GINORI 1735 forwards a modern Renaissance, a rebirth and rediscovery of pleasures and art in everyday life. Today, the GINORI 1735 world is shaped by a multiplicity of voices and styles. It reinvests its legacy with the vision of the next generation of cutting-edge style masters, that bring art into everyday life and everyday life into art. GINORI 1735 counts on a distribution network which includes its Florence, Milan, Paris, Seoul and London stores, and is present in some of the most prestigious department and specialty stores in Europe, America, the Middle East and APAC. The brand can also count on important partnerships worldwide with some of the most prestigious luxury hotel chains and among the most refined restaurants. The Maison also has its own ecommerce channel that reaches more than 30 countries globally.

