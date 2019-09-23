GIPHY Selects Oracle Data Cloud to Measure Viewability Across Billions of GIFs

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Data Cloud today announced a new integration with GIPHY, the first and largest GIF search engine, enabling Oracle's Moat to measure ad delivery, viewability, and invalid traffic for short-form branded content across the GIPHY platform. The integration will allow advertisers to validate that branded content on GIPHY was seen by actual users, while extending the range of Moat's measurement solutions to include GIPHY's innovative tools for marketing.

"Effective advertising campaigns inspire an emotional reaction, which is why short-form content like GIFs can be such a powerful tool for marketers," said Dan Fichter, vice president of software engineering for Oracle Data Cloud. "To build confidence in this new channel, marketers need to ensure that their GIPHY campaigns are being seen by real people. By working with GIPHY to measure ad delivery and invalid traffic, Moat gives advertisers the ability to measure their campaign using the same industry-leading metrics used across other major platforms and the open web."

GIPHY helps advertisers create and distribute entertaining and engaging GIFs, so they can be discovered and shared by users across any major messaging and social platform. Highlighting the power of the platform, GIPHY serves more than 7 billion GIFs per day, seen by more than 500 million daily active users who watch more than 11 million hours of GIFs every day.

"GIPHY's platform enables brands to be at the center of cultural moments," said Alexis Berger, vice president of revenue for GIPHY. "With the Moat integration, brands now also have the added layer of confidence that the media that GIPHY delivers is viewable, verifiable, and reaching real GIPHY users. Moat is an industry leader in verification, and this collaboration is a significant step forward in building out our branded content platform — GIPHY for Marketers — to meet the growing needs of the market."

Moat helps top advertisers and publishers measure and drive attention across trillions of ad impressions and content views, so that they can avoid invalid traffic (IVT), improve viewability, and better protect their media spend.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Oracle Data Cloud

Oracle Data Cloud helps marketers use data to capture consumer attention and drive results. Used by 199 of AdAge's 200 largest advertisers, our Audience, Context and Measurement solutions extend across the top media platforms and a global footprint of more than 100 countries. We give marketers the data and tools needed for every stage of the marketing journey, from audience planning to pre-bid brand safety, contextual relevance, viewability confirmation, fraud protection, and ROI measurement. Oracle Data Cloud combines the leading technologies and talent from Oracle's acquisitions of AddThis, BlueKai, Crosswise, Datalogix, Grapeshot, and Moat.

About GIPHY

Founded in 2013, GIPHY Inc. is the world's first and largest GIF search engine where thousands of artists, brands, and content partners make today's expression a little more moving. GIPHY allows users to not only search for their favorite GIFs but post, embed, share, and more. In 2018, GIPHY launched its branded content platform, enabling marketers to reach audiences in a culturally relevant way. Since that time, GIPHY has helped major brands and agencies deliver contextual, shareable, short-form content that is frictionless, memorable, and fun. In addition, GIPHY's in-house creative agency — GIPHY Studios — works with brands, influencers, and celebrities to help tell their stories and create best-in-class live action, animated, and stop motion GIF content. GIPHY serves 7+ billion GIFs per day to 500+ million daily active users, which translates to more than 11 million hours of GIFs watched every day. Visit GIPHY.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @GIPHY for more information.

