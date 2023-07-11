GIPSY KINGS FEATURING TONINO BALIARDO ANNOUNCE NEW DATES FOR THEIR "RENAISSANCE" TOUR

11 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET
The Tour Will Take the Legendary Group to Thirteen Additional Cities in the United States
TICKETS WILL BE ON PRE-SALE STARTING WEDNESDAY, JULY 12TH AND GO ON PUBLIC SALE STARTING FRIDAY, JULY 14TH.
MIAMI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, announced today that, due to its overwhelming success, the tour of the legendary group Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo has been extended through November of this year. The "Renaissance" tour, which started in April, has visited over fifteen cities in the US and Canada. Today, it was revealed that the renowned band, which has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, has won two GRAMMY® Awards, in a career that spans more than 30 years, will take the stage in thirteen additional cities starting on Wednesday, October 25th in Tucson, Arizona, finishing in Greensboro, North Carolina on Sunday, November 12th.
The Renaissance Tour coincides with the latest release of their new album of the same name, their first in eight years, which is being hailed as "an album full of gypsy passion and tradition drawn from true gypsy life."
Tickets for these dates will be on pre-sale beginning Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10 AM (Local Time) and on sale for the general public on Friday, July 14 at 10 AM (Local Time). For information on ticket sales visit: www.toninobaliardo.com.
Renaissance Tour Schedule
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
ST
|
VENUE
|
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
|
TUCSON
|
AZ
|
Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
|
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|
EL PASO
|
TX
|
Abraham Chavez Theater
|
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|
MCALLEN
|
TX
|
McAllen Performing Arts Center
|
Sunday, October 29, 2023
|
HOUSTON
|
TX
|
Arena Theater
|
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
|
AUSTIN
|
TX
|
Moody Theater
|
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
|
DALLAS
|
TX
|
Majestic Theater
|
Monday, October 30, 2023
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
Tobin Center
|
Saturday, November 4, 2023
|
NASHVILLE
|
TN
|
TPAC-Andrew Jackson Hall
|
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
|
HARTFORD
|
CT
|
Mortensen Hall
|
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
|
WASHINGTON
|
DC
|
DAR Constitutional Hall
|
Friday, November 10, 2023
|
CHARLOTTE
|
NC
|
Ovens Auditorium
|
Saturday, November 11, 2023
|
NORTH CHARLESTON
|
SC
|
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
|
Sunday, November 12, 2023
|
GREENBORO
|
NC
|
Steve Tanger Center
About Loud And Live:
An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.
SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.
