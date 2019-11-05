Girard's® relaunches salad dressing in a new, distinctive glass bottle

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a division of Ardagh Group, has partnered with The T. Marzetti Company to produce a new glass bottle for its Girard's® brand, maintaining a distinctive angular-shape for its premium line of salad dressings.

The Girard's story dates back to 1939, when Chef Pierre Girard created a sophisticated line of salad dressings in San Francisco Bay. Today, Girard's dressings come in a whole line of chef inspired flavors.

When The T. Marzetti Co. set out to create a new, premium look for the Girard's brand, they turned to Ardagh Group, with the goal of maintaining the angular, sophisticated appearance of their glass bottle. The newly designed glass bottle provides a refreshed, distinguished appearance in a trusted and proven sustainable package.

"We are very happy with Girard's new glass bottle design," said Brian Ely, Brand Director at The T. Marzetti Co. "While it not only captures the elegant look of the Girard's brand, it is more efficient and increases shelf holding power at retailers by 33% versus the previous bottle."

Ardagh Group's collaborative design environment makes it seamless for brands like Girard's to create a custom bottle design. The Vision4GlassSM approach includes a team of in-house designers that collaborate with customers in the earliest design phases to create conceptual designs, technical drawings, 3D renderings and prototype models.

"The Girard's bottle is a very iconic, premium design that stands out on store shelves," said Efrain Karchmer, Director, New Product Development & Innovation for Ardagh Group's North American Glass division. "When looking for a design refresh that was optimized for manufacturing, filling and packing, without sacrificing any of the key visual elements such as shape, label and closure, Ardagh Group's designers did an extraordinary job of providing the perfect solution."

Ardagh Group utilized its Development Machine to sample the new design prior to full production. The Development Machine (see it in action) makes it seamless for brands like Girard's to create custom bottle designs, launch new products or unveil limited edition releases. The technology simulates every manufacturing condition to make glass bottles and jars of unique shapes and sizes, while also incorporating the latest design features.

Ardagh Group, which manufactures 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass bottles and jars, is dedicated to the food market with capabilities and resources to grow with brands every step of the way. For glass containers in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, contact Ardagh Group directly at 636-299-5495 (Central), 856-455-2137 (East), 707-200-9350 (West) or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com.

