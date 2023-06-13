Girl Rising Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Nidhi Shukla as President

SPENCERTOWN, N.Y., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Rising announces the appointment of Nidhi Shukla as President effective immediately. Formerly the Head of Global Programming based in Delhi, India, Shukla will join CEO Christina Lowery in leading Girl Rising to drive their mission of using the power of storytelling to change the way the world values girls and their education.

The first time Girl Rising has had a President, this milestone marks Girl Rising's growth over the last ten years. The organization has evolved from a film company created to produce the original Girl Rising film, to an international non-profit producing story to drive attention to the power of educating girls and delivering programs that reach millions of adolescents and hundreds of thousands of educators. Shukla's appointment is a continuing strategy to infuse global perspectives into Girl Rising's leadership and all areas of its work. As President, Shukla will lead Girl Rising's programmatic expansion to advance girls' right to a quality education and dismantle gender barriers. She will work closely with a network of partners, supporters, and grassroots activists to integrate new areas of focus to Girl Rising's educational programming, including storytelling, and mental health, reproductive and sexual health. In particular, Shukla will provide strategic guidance on integrating climate justice and climate change action into all aspects of Girl Rising's programs.

"I am honored to take on the role of President at Girl Rising and work alongside a talented team of passionate individuals who are committed to transforming the lives of girls and their communities through education," said Shukla. "I have seen firsthand how Girl Rising's focus on storytelling to build understanding, forge connections, and create empathy is uniquely effective in breaking down gender barriers. I am thrilled to be taking this position, as Girl Rising moves into its second decade of impact."

Shukla brings an impressive background as a former human rights lawyer, wielding 20 years of experience in the social justice sector and unwavering commitment to channel storytelling-based advocacy to impact marginalized populations. She has been a part of Girl Rising since 2015, when she led the India team in designing and implementing a social action campaign in association with the Girl Rising original documentary.

"I am excited about our next decade of impact with Nidhi as our new President. She brings a powerful combination of empathetic leadership, expertise, and passion to our organization," said CEO Christina Lowery. "Under her guidance, we stand ready to deepen our work, amplify the voices of girls and drive lasting change in communities worldwide."

Shukla's appointment comes at a crucial time when climate change, conflict, and increasing cases of gender-based violence have exacerbated the challenges faced by girls in accessing education.

"There has never been a more critical time to prioritize girls' education," said Lowery, "Girl Rising is committed to addressing these urgent needs and ensuring that girls continue to learn, rise and thrive despite the unprecedented challenges."

