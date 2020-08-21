Girl Scouts Launches Virtual Map Exploring State Parks in All 50 States

In addition to the interactive map viewable at any time, many Girl Scout councils and state parks are hosting live virtual events September 12-13, providing access to fun outdoor programming from home. Events are free and open to Girl Scouts and their families and friends, and offerings include learning how to "star hop" and identify constellations with Utah state parks staff, how to be good stewards of the environment hosted by educators from the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, fossil hunting with Ohio State Parks, and yoga on the beach of Assateague State Park in Maryland.

Girl Scouts recognizes the importance of exposing girls to the outdoors, especially at a time when families are practicing social distancing and might not be able to spend much time in nature. In a 2019 Girl Scout Research Institute study, 70% of girls who were not outdoor enthusiasts at the start of the study increased their confidence, interest, and commitment to environmental stewardship after engaging in outdoor activities through Girl Scouts. GSUSA continues to innovate with virtual programming so that girls can have fun pursuing their interests in and love for the outdoors while building important skills.

"I'm proud that Girl Scouts continues to develop virtual programming so that every girl has the opportunity for outdoor education, even from their home or backyard," said GSUSA Interim CEO Judith Batty. "Outdoor experiences are an important part of our leadership program for girls, giving them opportunities to take healthy risks, practice independence, build confidence, and learn about environmental stewardship—while having fun! Join thousands of girls and state parks in all 50 states for this exciting virtual Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend."

Visit www.girlscouts.org/lovestateparks to access the interactive map and sign up for live virtual events. Some local Girl Scout councils may host select in-person events at state parks, keeping girls' safety and health top of mind; contact your council to learn more about any Girl Scouts Love State Parks activations in your area.

