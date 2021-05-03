Girl Scouts of the USA and DreamWorks Animation's Spirit Untamed Join Forces to Launch Girl Activities and PSA

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and DreamWorks Animation's Spirit Untamed are collaborating to celebrate the power of girls. The two brands will uplift a shared mission to promote self-expression, community, inclusion, integrity, and discovery around the new feature film, in theaters June 4, 2021.

For more than a century, Girl Scouts has built girls of courage, confidence, and character, who discover their passions and use their voices to pave their own paths and to make change. These themes closely resonate with Spirit Untamed, which is written, produced, and directed by women. The film's female lead, Lucky Prescott, is searching for a sense of belonging and crosses paths with two other brave, independent girls her age, Abigail Stone and Pru Granger. Together, this trio embarks on an epic adventure, uncovering a newfound sense of freedom and forging lifelong friendships.

Spirit Untamed and Girl Scouts are all about encouraging girls to use their voices and strengths to make the world a better place. In that same spirit, Girl Scouts and Spirit Untamed are bridging their shared values and joining forces to bring new interactive and experiential activities to Girl Scouts across the country, tied to the journey Lucky and her friends take in the film.

GSUSA and Spirit Untamed are supporting Girl Scouts in using their strengths to make the world a better place by providing them with a downloadable activity book that includes an interactive scavenger hunt, coloring pages, and more, featuring artwork from the film. Girl Scouts who complete the Girl Scout Law Scavenger Hunt within the activity book are eligible to earn a free limited-edition Spirit Untamed fun patch.

In addition, on May 1, Spirit Untamed and GSUSA premiered the Find Your Adventure with Girl Scouts public service announcement (PSA) that celebrates the film's diverse characters and positive, empowering themes that mirror Girl Scout values. The PSA amplifies GSUSA's message to girls, parents, and volunteers: whether you have courage to spare or skills worth showing off, or you just want to make new friends, there is always a home for you at Girl Scouts—where every spirit is encouraged to shine.

"We're thrilled to partner with DreamWorks Animation to develop interactive opportunities tied to DreamWorks Animation's Spirit Untamed," shared GSUSA's Chief Strategic Partnerships and New Ventures Officer Sapreet Kaur Saluja. "Not only does the film champion diverse characters and girl representation in lead roles, the PSA demonstrates that our organization exemplifies the values reflected in the movie and shows to girls and parents how Girl Scouts is a place that supports and celebrates bold, courageous girls who make a difference in their communities."

To further celebrate the launch of the PSA, GSUSA is giving away special swag bags to twenty-five lucky Girl Scout winners. The swag bags, valued at $125, are filled with Spirit Untamed merchandise and four Fandango codes.

Girl Scouts can digitally download the activity book and earn the fun patch, as well as enter the swag bag sweepstakes, by visiting girlscouts.org/spirit. To learn more about Girl Scouts and how to join, visit girlscouts.org, and learn more about Spirit Untamed by visiting dreamworks.com/movies/spirit-untamed.

###

We are Girl Scouts of the USA

Our members and volunteers believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) ™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We are the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

About DreamWorks Spirit Untamed

An epic adventure about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her life intersects with a wild horse, DreamWorks Spirit Untamed is the next chapter in the beloved story from DreamWorks Animation.

Lucky Prescott (Isabela Merced, Dora and the Lost City of Gold) never really knew her late mother, Milagro Navarro (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), a fearless horse-riding stunt performer from Miradero, a small town on the edge of the wide-open frontier.

Like her mother, Lucky isn't exactly a fan of rules and restrictions, which has caused her Aunt Cora (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) no small amount of worry. Lucky has grown up in an East Coast city under Cora's watchful eye, but when Lucky presses her own luck with one too many risky escapades, Cora picks up stakes and moves them both back with Lucky's father, Jim (Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal), in Miradero.

Lucky is decidedly unimpressed with the sleepy little town. She has a change of heart when she meets Spirit, a wild Mustang who shares her independent streak, and befriends two local horseback riders, Abigail Stone (Mckenna Grace, Captain Marvel) and Pru Granger (Marsai Martin, Little). Pru's father, stable owner Al Granger (Emmy winner Andre Braugher, Fox's Brooklyn Nine-Nine), is the best friend of Lucky's father.

When a heartless horse wrangler (Emmy nominee Walton Goggins, FX's Justified) and his team plan to capture Spirit and his herd and auction them off into a life of captivity and hard labor, Lucky enlists her new friends and bravely embarks on the adventure of a lifetime: to rescue the horse who has given her freedom and a sense of purpose and has helped Lucky discover a connection to her mother's legacy and her Mexican heritage that she never expected.

DreamWorks Spirit Untamed is the next chapter in DreamWorks Animation's beloved franchise that began with the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron and includes an Emmy-winning TV series. The screenplay is by Aury Wallington (Netflix and DreamWorks Animation Television's Spirit Riding Free) and Kristin Hahn (Dumplin'). The film is directed by Elaine Bogan (Netflix and DreamWorks Animation Television's Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia) and is produced by Karen Foster (coproducer, How to Train Your Dragon). The film's codirector is Ennio Torresan (head of story, The Boss Baby), and the film's score is by composer Amie Doherty (Amazon's Undone, DreamWorks Animation's Marooned).

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company's deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA's feature film heritage includes many of the world's most beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Trolls, and The Boss Baby, which have amassed more than $15 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation's television business has quickly become one of the world's leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries. Creating a diverse array of original content in a variety of formats and delivering deep, fully immersive worlds served up with compelling characters, the prolific studio has garnered 27 Emmy awards since inception in 2013.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

SOURCE Girl Scouts of the USA

Related Links

http://www.girlscouts.org

