Girl Scouts of the USA to Launch More Sustainable Uniforms and New '90s-Inspired Official Apparel for Daisies, Brownies, and Juniors

The Girl Scout uniform has united girls across the country for over a century. While preserving the traditional color schemes and designs, the updated Girl Scout uniforms—the sash, vest, and tunic—will be made of a fabric composed of recycled material (40%), virgin polyester (40%), and cotton (20%). The sustainable material includes REPREVE® fiber from Unifi , which is made using recycled post-consumer plastic bottles. In conjunction with the new uniform items, Girl Scouts will begin an upcycling program (also known as creative reuse) to transform unused products into new materials of greater quality. Starting in August 2021, existing sash/vest inventory and unused products will be transformed into aprons, pillows, totes, and crossbody bags available for purchase through the Girl Scout Shop and select Girl Scout council stores. This new initiative is GSUSA's first stride toward becoming a brand that offers sustainable features. These one-of-a-kind products will range from $30-$40.

The official apparel and accessories collection, ranging from $10-$39, has sustainable attributes and offers a range of items designed for comfort, durability, and style with details like pull-on waistbands and built-in undershorts found in the skort, simple snap hardware and two large pockets in the skirtall, matching color schemes in the sweatshirt-and-joggers loungewear set, and much more. Color-coordinated by grade level, the collection's design is inspired by the graphics, colors, and styles of the '90s that reflect Girl Scouts' legacy among parents, troop leaders, volunteers, and, of course, alums. Both casual and formal options will be offered for Daisies, Brownies, and Juniors, as well as inclusive sizing options ranging from XXS–PXXL, to best complement all body shapes and fit preferences. The collection reflects comfortability and eco-consciousness—two key factors that girls shared are important to them when they proudly represent the iconic Girl Scout Trefoil.

"Input from Girl Scouts and their parents influenced the sustainable design elements that were integrated into the launch of the new uniform and official apparel collection," said Wendy Lou, GSUSA's chief revenue officer. "As a continuation from the launch of our older-girl uniform redesign and official apparel launch in August 2020, GSUSA is proud to offer contemporary trends to our younger members and introduce our new upcycling program in an effort to give new life to old clothing. Today's young girls are the next generation of leaders and tastemakers, and uplifting world issues they care deeply about, like ethical fashion, ensures that our girls can feel their best when representing Girl Scouts."

Younger Girl Scouts can now incorporate the updated uniforms and official apparel and accessories into their daily wardrobes, whether they are exploring the outdoors, selling cookies, attending a troop meeting, or celebrating a more formal event. Visit Girl Scout Shop for a sneak preview and stay in the loop by joining Girl Scouts distribution list to receive exclusive updates. To learn more about Girl Scouts and how to join, visit girlscouts.org.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We are the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit girlscouts.org.

