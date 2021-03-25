Girl Up Continues to Drive Gender Equality and Social Change with Hivebrite's Community Management Platform

Hivebrite is delighted to partner with Girl Up and support their work towards gender equality and social justice. Tweet this

Girl Up was founded by the UN Foundation in 2010 to help support UN agencies that focus on adolescent girls.

Its transformative leadership development program exposes girls and young women to new possibilities, improving their sense of confidence, and positioning them to be changemakers in their communities. Today over 85,000 girls participate in 4,500 local clubs in 125 countries.

Digital Technologies for Connection, Communication, and Activism

In 2020, young people embraced digital technologies more than ever to campaign and raise awareness. During this period, Girl Up experienced a 200% growth in members.

To sustain this momentum and growth, Girl Up decided to further focus its strategy on facilitating connections and communication within its community to elevate voices and drive change.

Girl Up recognized that its previous community management platform lacked the robust capabilities that would allow it to drive further growth and engagement at scale. Consequently, Girl Up decided to partner with Hivebrite to create a brand new community experience to better support new and existing members and cultivate the community's growth.

Uniting Girls to Change the World

The Girl Up community is now the primary mode of communication and connection for all members globally. It centralizes all communications, unites all members in one online space, and replaces other communication streams such as Whatsapp, WeChat, and social media.

Members worldwide can utilize the new community platform for social engagement, planning, organizing, meeting other members, chatting, sharing videos, and downloading resources to learn more about gender equality.

Members can now quickly and easily search and connect with other members at the local and global level. Members can find local clubs and see what events and activities they've organized—helping to grow local clubs, create coalitions between different clubs, and improve event turnouts.

Hivebrite's community platform supports Girl Up's mentoring program, connecting members with specific skills, knowledge, and experience (mentors) with individuals (mentees) who need or want those skills.

"Especially now, as a digital-forward movement, it's critical to give our leaders and girls a dedicated space to connect with each other and stay informed. We're excited that this platform will help keep existing members engaged – with the ability to visually share their stories and videos, discuss activities they've hosted, and organize around issues that matter to them – and allow new members to easily interact, as well." Melissa Kilby, Executive Director, Girl Up, United Nations Foundation

Increasing Adoption and Participation

The new community experience with Hivebrite offers a seamless and targeted journey, to encourage joining the community and immediate engagement.

Non-members can view past events and activities to encourage them to join. Signing up and getting involved with the community is fast and personalized. New members are recommended starting points in the community based on their interests. Importantly, for a global community, the platform is multilingual ensuring that language is not a barrier to joining.

Mobile access is critical as most members access the platform only through mobile devices. With Hivebrite, Girl Up offers its members a fully branded mobile application that is available through the App Store and Google Play.

"We are delighted to partner with this growing global organization focused on gender equality and social justice, causes that Hivebrite strongly values. Hivebrite's community management and engagement platform supports Girl Up's extraordinary work, connecting members with each other and essential resources to create potentially viral content, make voices heard, spur collective action, and fight inequalities." Usha Iyer, President, North America and Chief Product Officer, Hivebrite

