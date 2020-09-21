Girls Who Code and Apple Celebrate Day of the Girl

"During a painful and isolating time, this year we want to remind girls that no matter where they are or what they are going through, there is strength and healing in Sisterhood," said Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code. "Every time a woman in your life takes the time to listen to you, to give you advice, to help you grow, or even just to inspire you from afar—that's Sisterhood. We want to hear and to celebrate every single one of those stories."

Today at Apple will hold virtual sessions in partnership with Girls Who Code from October 5–11, 2020. These sessions are free and open to the public and include hands-on activities to help participants make creative #SisterhoodStory tributes. Sessions include, but are not limited to:

Rising Together in Music with Becky G, Oct. 10 , 4:00 p.m. PDT : Superstar Becky G talks touring, strength and her unique #SisterhoodStory in an exclusive conversation with Girls Who Code founder and CEO Reshma Saujani .

: Superstar Becky G talks touring, strength and her unique #SisterhoodStory in an exclusive conversation with Girls Who Code founder and CEO . Defining Your Creative Voice with Elise Swopes , Oct. 08 , 4:00 p.m. PDT / 7:00 p.m. ET : Photographer and influencer Elise Swopes shares how she used business savvy to build a career creating social media content for major brands and teaches participants how to capture beautiful images of everyday moments.

: Photographer and influencer shares how she used business savvy to build a career creating social media content for major brands and teaches participants how to capture beautiful images of everyday moments. Illustrating Sisterhood with Reyna Noriega , Oct. 09 , 4:00 p.m. PDT / 7:00 p.m. ET : Afro-Latina author, educator, and visual artist Reyna Noriega shares how she represents female strength and beauty through illustration, words, photos, and design. She'll take participants through a drawing activity blending colors and symbols.

: Afro-Latina author, educator, and visual artist shares how she represents female strength and beauty through illustration, words, photos, and design. She'll take participants through a drawing activity blending colors and symbols. Girls Who Game with Ashly Burch, Oct. 06 , 3:00 p.m. PDT / 6:00 p.m. ET : Actor, writer and gamer Ashly Burch, best known for playing Rachel on the Apple Original series "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" on Apple TV+ and voicing Tiny Tina in the video game "Borderlands 2," joins Dr. Tarika Barrett from Girls Who Code in conversation to discuss her diverse career and how her real-life experience in video game production is helping to shine a light on women in gaming.

: Actor, writer and gamer Ashly Burch, best known for playing Rachel on the Apple Original series "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" on Apple TV+ and voicing in the video game "Borderlands 2," joins Dr. from Girls Who Code in conversation to discuss her diverse career and how her real-life experience in video game production is helping to shine a light on women in gaming. Art Lab : Create Your Sisterhood Story Tribute, Oct. 05 , 3:00 p.m. PDT / 6:00 p.m. ET , Oct. 06 , 4:00 p.m. PDT / 7:00 p.m. ET , Oct. 10 , 5:00 p.m. PDT / 8:00 p.m. ET , and Oct. 11 , 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. ET : Apple Creative Pros will show you how to create your #SisterhoodStory tribute by turning a photo of the girl, women or community who has your back into a work of art using Keynote, iPhone or iPad.

As a part of the campaign, Girls Who Code will call on young women everywhere to share their own #SisterhoodStory—a tribute post to the women in their lives who've supported them.

The #SisterhoodStory campaign marks the third year that Girls Who Code has celebrated Day of the Girl with all digital activations aimed at connecting and inspiring girls worldwide. In 2019, the organization debuted the #MarchforSisterhood featuring prominent young girl activists participating in the first-ever digital march. In 2018, Girls Who Code created the Webby-award winning Sisterhood campaign, a digital visual album that reached nearly 100 million people worldwide.

As part of its Community Education Initiative, Apple began partnering with Girls Who Code in the Spring of 2019 in support of the Clubs program, with a focus on providing access to Swift Playgrounds and developing new curriculum offerings that give young women the tools to learn to code with Swift, Apple's easy-to-learn programming language.

To view the full list and register for the free Today at Apple creative sessions, please visit: http://apple.co/gwc.

ABOUT GIRLS WHO CODE

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip young women with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st century opportunities.

Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 500 million people through its work and 300,000 girls through its in-person programming. College-aged alumni of Girls Who Code are declaring majors in computer science and related fields at 15 times the U.S. average. In 2019, the organization was named the #1 Most Innovative Non-Profit on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list. Follow the organization on social media @GirlsWhoCode.

ABOUT TODAY AT APPLE

Free sessions in-store and online that inspire hands-on creativity in photography, design, coding, music and more. Brought to you by Apple.

ABOUT COMMUNITY EDUCATION INITIATIVE (CEI)

Apple's Community Education Initiative works in collaboration with partners across the US, including Girls Who Code, to bring coding, creativity, and workforce development opportunities to learners of all ages and to communities that are traditionally underrepresented in technology.

