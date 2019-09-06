Girls Who Code Founder and CEO Reshma Saujani to Keynote Comerica Bank Houston and DFW Women's Business Symposiums

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium returns to Houston and Dallas this fall, featuring Girls Who Code founder and CEO and international best-selling author Reshma Saujani as the keynote speaker. The Houston event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4 from 10:15 a.m. – 3 p.m. at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston. In Dallas, women business owners, executives and professional from across North Texas will gather to "Learn, Connect and Grow" from 10:15 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Westin Galleria.

Saujani founded Girls Who Code, the international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology while teaching girls confidence and bravery through coding. She also is the author of the international bestseller Brave, Not Perfect and the New York Times bestseller Girls Who Code: Learn to Code and Change the World. Saujani's TED Talk, "Teach girls bravery, not perfection," has more than four million views and has sparked a worldwide conversation about raising girls. She is the host of the award-winning podcast "Brave, Not Perfect."

"At Comerica, we strive to empower people and businesses to achieve their goals," said Curtis C. Farmer, Comerica Bank president and chief executive officer. "A shining example of our commitment to the communities we serve is the Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium. This event fosters an environment for individuals to learn from some of the most influential businesswomen in the world, while supporting two very worthy nonprofits, The Rose and Genesis Women's Shelter & Support."

The symposiums open with lunch and a check presentation to each market's respective charitable beneficiaries, The Rose (Houston) and Genesis Women's Shelter & Support (Dallas) -- a portion of the sponsorship proceeds will support the organizations and their important mission and work.

The Rose, the leading nonprofit breast health care organization in southeast Texas, reduces deaths from breast cancer by providing access to screening, diagnostics and treatment services to any woman regardless of her ability to pay.

Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, a local Dallas nonprofit, dedicated to providing safety, shelter and support for women who have experienced domestic violence, and raising awareness regarding its cause, prevalence and impact.

Celebrity Chef Jamie Gwen, syndicated TV and radio personality, certified sommelier and a seven-time cookbook author, will serve as the emcee for the day.

The following speakers round out the high-profile lineup for this year's Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium in Houston and Dallas:

Samantha Ettus "The Pie Life: A Groundbreaking Approach to Work/Life Fulfillment" (Dallas): An inspirational work/life fulfillment expert and entrepreneur, Sam has worked with thousands of professionals at all stages of their careers – they all share a common life-changing experience when they listen to Sam.

AmyK Hutchens "The Power of Profitable Conversation" (Houston): A former executive of a billion-dollar global consumer products company and awarded the Vistage UK, International Speaker of the Year, AmyK is a dynamic, energetic catalyst for driving businesses forward faster.

Crystal Washington, CSP "One Tech Action-Master Efficiency Using Technology" (Houston & Dallas): A certified futurist, technology strategist, and author, who works with organizations that want to leverage technology to increase profits and productivity. She takes complex social media, app, and web topics, and makes them easy to understand and accessible for everyday people.

The events will conclude with a social networking session from 2-3 p.m.

Sponsors to date include: Houston – Gold: Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce and Dallas – Gold: Glory and Nancy Best in honor of Genesis Women's Shelter & Support; Silver: Haynes & Boone, LLP and Winstead PC.

To register, or purchase a sponsorship to the Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium, visit the following links: Houston | DFW.

About Comerica Incorporated

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica's approximately 7,700 colleagues focus on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $73 billion at June 30, 2019.

About Genesis Women's Shelter & Support

Since opening its doors in 1985, Genesis Women's Shelter & Support has provided safety, shelter and expert counseling services to women and children who have experienced domestic violence. Genesis is committed to removing every roadblock a woman might face on her journey to the abuse-free life she deserves. These life-changing services include an emergency shelter, long-term housing, an award-winning onsite, K-12 school, daycare, access to legal representation and cutting-edge therapeutics. Genesis serves more than 2,500 women and children each year, and relies on the generous support of the Dallas community to continue providing these services at no cost to clients. For more information, visit www.genesisshelter.org.

About The Rose

As a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, The Rose is one of only 14 Breast Centers in the greater Houston area to receive this designation. Led by Fellowship trained physicians, The Rose's advanced digital technology includes 3-D tomosynthesis mammography, diagnostic work-ups including biopsies, and its nationally recognized Patient Navigation Program ensures access to treatment and a continuum of care for all women. Since 1986, The Rose has led strong advocacy efforts for quality breast healthcare, and been on the forefront of innovation in breast healthcare. As a major specialty care provider within the Healthcare Safety Net system, The Rose is considered to be a leading nonprofit in breast healthcare. Annually, The Rose serves 40,000 insured and uninsured women and men. With two Houston-based comprehensive Breast Diagnostic Centers and a Mobile Mammography Health Program, The Rose provides services to women throughout 41 counties in Southeast Texas.

SOURCE Comerica Bank