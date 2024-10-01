Girls Who Code's Cyber Education Alliance Releases New Resources for Young People

In honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the #GetCyberSmart campaign aims to educate K-12 students about cybersecurity.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girls Who Code's Cyber Education Alliance—a network of 20 organizations committed to safeguarding kids and students online—unveiled an exciting new #GetCyberSmart campaign featuring tools designed to spark cybersecurity awareness and curiosity in K-12 students. The initiative offers a wide range of resources, from interactive games and lesson plans to videos and career exploration opportunities, all tailored to help students, parents, and teachers build vital cybersecurity skills. With an emphasis on underrepresented groups, who are often at greater risk of cyber threats, the campaign ensures every child has the chance to explore this crucial field while staying safe online.

Participating organizations include: Black Girls Hack, Black Girls in Cyber, CodeHS, Code.org, Common Sense Media, CYBER.ORG, CyberTorial.org, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Empow(H)er Cybersecurity, Geena Davis Institute, Girl Scouts of Greater NY, Girl Security, Raíces Cyber Organization, Startfield, Inc., The Accelerated Training Program (T-ATP), The Diana Initiative, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), Women in Security and Privacy (WISP) and Women's Society of Cyberjutsu (WSC).

** Learn more at GetCyberSmart.org **

American students are spending more time online than ever before, and even our youngest students are using technology to complete homework, communicate with peers, and engage with teachers. However, research shows that most lack a fundamental knowledge about cybersecurity.

"Empowering K-12 students with the knowledge and skills to protect themselves from cybersecurity threats is not just about their safety—it's about ensuring they have the confidence and ability to explore the digital world securely from a young age," said Dr. Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code. "In a world where technology is woven into their everyday experiences, understanding cybersecurity is crucial for fostering a safer, more resilient digital future. We're thankful to the Cyber Education Alliance members for their dedication to this mission, and we're confident that this collaboration will create a safer online environment for everyone."

Students, teachers, and parents looking to learn more about cybersecurity can access important tools, including:

CISA's Cybersecurity Awareness Month Puzzle, which introduces younger students to key security words and phrases.





The Diana Initiative's Cyber Craft Series for parents to creatively interact with their kids at home about cyber threats.





Common Sense Media's Everything You Need to Teach Digital Citizenship lesson plan, which offers a comprehensive guide for teachers looking to educate their students about digital literacy

"The Girl Scouts of Greater New York is excited to join the Cyber Education Alliance and partner in providing vital resources and education that empower young people to safeguard themselves in the digital world," said Karen Lundgard, Interim CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York. "We are not only enhancing the educational experience for our Girl Scouts but also reinforcing our mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place – both online and offline."

The Cyber Education Alliance was made possible through generous support from Craig Newmark Philanthropies, and includes organizations dedicated to engaging students early in order to foster a stronger understanding of digital safety and inspire future interest in cybersecurity careers.

"I'm proud to support Girls Who Code's efforts in promoting cyber safety," said Craig Newmark, founder of Craig Newmark Philanthropies. "It's inspiring to see this strong Alliance come together to build this campaign, not only educate young people but also potentially ignite their interest in pursuing cybersecurity as a career."

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and is leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip students who identify as girls or nonbinary with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st century opportunities. Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 670,000 students through our in-person and virtual programming, and 218,000 of our alumni are college or career-aged.

Girls Who Code has sparked culture change through marketing campaigns and advocacy efforts, generating 14 Billion engagements globally. In 2019, the organization was named the #1 Most Innovative Non-Profit on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list, and in 2023 was named one of Fast Company's Brands That Matter. The organization was also named one of NonProfit Times' Best Nonprofits to Work For in 2022 and 2023.

