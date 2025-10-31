GITEX GLOBAL 2025: Record international participation and outcome-driven dialogues close landmark 45th edition

Unprecedented global turnout defined 2025 edition as 6,800 tech enterprises, 2,000 startups, 1,200 investors, and tech representatives from 180 nations converged in Dubai

Game-changing tech unveiled across AI, quantum, biotech, data, semiconductors and physical AI

New global alliances and multi-billion-dollar MoUs destined to fuel next-generation innovation

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GITEX GLOBAL 2025 concluded its 45th edition following a remarkable surge of deal-making and breakthrough unveilings spanning AI, data infrastructure, cybersecurity, quantum, digital health, and biotech – convening over 6,800 exhibitors, 2,000 startups, and 1,200 investors from 180 countries across Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour.

GITEX 5.0 takes centre stage at landmark 45th edition of GITEX GLOBAL, marking a new era of innovation and global collaboration

Endorsing the world's largest tech and AI event as a global force driving the UAE's AI leadership, Amr Kamel, General Manager at Microsoft UAE, stated: "The UAE is at the forefront of digital transformation, and GITEX continues to be a powerful platform driving this journey forward. The country's visionary leadership has created an environment where innovation thrives, from embracing AI responsibly to fostering a world-class digital ecosystem that attracts global collaboration and investment."

Policy Resets and Governance Frameworks Discussed

Across packed sessions, hundreds of ministers and senior government officials from the UAE, the European Union, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America tackled the questions of trust, regulation, and sovereignty in the age of AI – from designing autonomous systems to defending against quantum-age threats and securing cross-border data flows. Their exchanges signalled a global turning point: nations are no longer catching up with innovation; they are now the co-architects.

Breakthroughs That Redefined Critical Industries

Future-critical sectors took center stage with new launches and high-impact discussions under GITEX Quantum Expo, Physical Ai, Semicon, Super Data Centres, and GITEX Digi Health and Biotech. On the show floor and on stage, founders unveiled next-gen innovations: smart contact lenses that estimate glucose from biomarkers, brain-computer implants decoding neural signals, and AI gene-editing tech reprogramming DNA for disease resistance. In infrastructure, chipmakers and cloud giants unveiled next-generation semiconductors and hyperscale data-center models built for sovereign AI workloads; reflecting a clear pivot from apps to the hardware and energy grids that will power intelligence itself.

Zaid Ghattas, General Manager, Middle East, Türkiye and Africa, AMD, said: "It was a GITEX to remember for AMD, and we thank the DWTC team for hosting another exceptional event. GITEX GLOBAL remains a vital opportunity to connect with our ecosystem and showcase our AI and computing portfolio. We look forward to GITEX 2026, reflecting the exciting digital growth in the UAE and broader Middle East region."

Echoing a similar sentiment, Miguel Vega, SVP - Database Platform & Cloud Infrastructure, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at Oracle, commented: "At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, our focus on 'Enterprise-Ready AI' underscored Oracle's commitment to empowering the UAE's AI-driven future. We showcased how our distributed cloud and sovereign cloud capabilities are accelerating adoption for key national entities and celebrated the success of our customers and partners, whose groundbreaking AI initiatives powered by Oracle Cloud are shaping the region's digital economy."

Cross-Sector Alliances Accelerated the Next Wave

A record number of MoUs were signed during the event, cementing new public-private alliances for digital transformation. Some of the partnerships included Presight and Dubai Taxi Company collaborating to develop AI solutions to accelerate smart, sustainable urban transportation. AWS and e& launched a pioneering nationwide programme to train 30,000 people in AI and cloud across the UAE under the 'AI Nation – Afaaq' initiative. Abu Dhabi's Department of Government Enablement (DGE) announced a total 55 strategic partnerships – spanning AI-powered public services, real estate, smart city, and mobility ecosystems – marking a historic commitment to position the UAE as an AI-native nation.

Chiara Marcati, Chief Advisory & Business Officer, ai71, stated, "GITEX GLOBAL 2025 showcased ai71 at a turning point. We demonstrated real AI transformation with the UAE Public Prosecution, announced our DGE partnership for global scale, and proved that Abu Dhabi is building AI that matters, moving from demonstration to deployment."

Startups from Fast-Rising Digital Economies Crowned Supernova Champions

At Dubai Harbour, Expand North Star amplified the startup and investor pulse. Thousands of founders from 100+ countries connected with investors commanding over US$1.1 trillion in assets. Cross-border partnerships and venture launches took shape on the spot. The Supernova Challenge 2.0 – with a total prize pool of US$300,000 – crowned Korea's AIM Intelligence as top winner, alongside second and third prize winners from Chile and Ecuador, underscoring GITEX's expanding footprint as the world's largest global platform for startup expansion.

GITEX 5.0 in 2026: Launching the World's First & Fabulous TechCation

In 2026, GITEX is set to reshape the global tech events calendar, launching the world's first GITEX TechCation from its new home at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai. Running from 7-11 December 2026, TechCation ushers in a new chapter for the world's largest tech and AI event, moving GITEX beyond the exhibition halls into a citywide activation of immersive experiences anchored in the midst of Dubai's lifestyle, cultural, and tourism season.

GITEX TechCation is designed to encourage extended networking itineraries and longer stays, welcoming international executives and investors to immerse in the city's dynamic and diverse offerings – from gastronomy to sports and wellness, from arts and culture to outdoor adventures.

The show opens on 7 December with the new outcomes-focused GITEX Scale Summit for global leaders – a dedicated day of high-level strategic dialogues on the decisive trends, opportunities and policy frameworks influencing global AI economies. From 8-11 December, the Expo presents the most frontier-pushing innovations across AI and 5.0 industries, from quantum to biosciences and semiconductors, to continue collaborations across future critical sectors.

For more information, visit: www.gitex.com

About GITEX GLOBAL: GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech and AI event, celebrated its 45th edition in 2025. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the landmark event took place from 13-17 October at DWTC, featuring over 6,800 exhibitors, including 2,000 startups from 180 countries, alongside 1,200 investors with a combined US$1.1 trillion in assets under management (AUM) and more than 40 unicorns. Running in parallel is GITEX GLOBAL's startup showcase, Expand North Star, organised by DWTC and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, from 12-15 October 2025 at Dubai Harbour. converged one of the largest cohorts of growth and late-stage startups, scaleups, venture capitalists, corporate investors and startup ecosystem operators; the show was positioned as the world's largest startup and investor connector event. In 2026, GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star reunite in a new home at the Dubai Exhibition Centre – Expo City Dubai, with a new format that begins on 7 December with the GITEX Scale Summit, followed by an immersive Exhibition from 8-11 December. Recognised as the world's largest technology and AI event brand, GITEX now spans 14 cities across multiple continents. More information: www.gitex.com

