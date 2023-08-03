GitHub for Startups Collaborates With Chainlink Labs To Support Chainlink BUILD Projects

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink Labs , a developer of Chainlink , the industry-leading Web3 services platform, today announced a collaboration with GitHub —the world's largest AI-powered developer platform to build, scale, and deliver secure software—to support select startups in the Chainlink BUILD program. Through GitHub for Startups , eligible members of Chainlink BUILD can receive special access to the GitHub platform, exclusive education, and entry to a global startup community.

Through GitHub for Startups, eligible members of Chainlink BUILD can receive special access to the GitHub platform, exclusive education, and entry to a global startup community.

Both GitHub and Chainlink are established industry leaders. GitHub is home to 100M+ developers and 4M+ organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 100 companies, while Chainlink has enabled over $8T in value across Web3 and underpinned the growth of DeFi, blockchain-based gaming, and other major verticals.

"We're excited to partner with Chainlink Labs to help support Chainlink BUILD members with enhanced access to GitHub Enterprise, networking events, technical resources, and more," said Garrett Wood, Senior Manager, Startup Programs at GitHub. "Both Chainlink Labs and GitHub provide developers with secure, scalable, and cutting-edge technologies that enable the creation of highly robust applications, and together we will help developers build next-gen solutions."

The Chainlink BUILD program helps Web3 projects scale successfully by providing them with enhanced access to Chainlink's industry-leading Web3 services, in-depth technical expertise, and priority support from service providers in the Chainlink ecosystem. These service providers now include GitHub, and we're excited to help leading Web3 startups build, scale, and ship their protocols.

"We're excited to collaborate with GitHub and help Chainlink BUILD projects access the tools and services needed to help securely scale their Web3 applications," said Kate Lane, Partnerships at Chainlink Labs. "With greater access to GitHub's industry-leading platform, technical experts, and vast global network, they will be better positioned to build, test, and launch decentralized applications that achieve mass adoption."

With GitHub's focus on providing developers with the tools they need to develop highly secure and scalable software, there's a natural fit between the GitHub platform and open-source community and the highly secure, reliable, and decentralized infrastructure of Web3. This collaboration provides an opportunity to expand the use of GitHub across Web3 and support the growth of highly secure and scalable dApps.

Through this collaboration, BUILD teams will have the core developer tools and services needed to create the next generation of world-changing applications.

About Chainlink Labs

Chainlink Labs is the leading provider of secure and reliable open-source blockchain oracle solutions, enhancing smart contracts by connecting them to a wide range of off-chain data sources and computations, such as asset prices, web APIs, IoT devices, payment systems, and more. Chainlink Labs is dedicated to the development and integration of Chainlink as the standard decentralized oracle framework used by smart contracts across any blockchain.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard Web3 services platform. It has enabled trillions of dollars in transaction volume across DeFi, on-chain finance, gaming, NFTs, and other major industries. As the leading decentralized oracle network, Chainlink empowers developers to build feature-rich Web3 applications with seamless access to real-world data and off-chain computation across any blockchain and provides global enterprises with a universal gateway to all blockchains.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link . To discuss an integration, reach out to an expert .

About GitHub

As the global home for all developers, GitHub is the complete developer platform to build, scale, and deliver secure software. Over 100 million people, including developers from 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, use GitHub to build amazing things together. With all the collaborative features of GitHub, it's never been easier for individuals and teams to write faster, better code.

SOURCE Chainlink