Give a Bruce Charles Designs Spinning Top to Dad This Year for a Thoughtful Father's Day Present

DALLAS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Charles Designs is proud to unveil our second new spinning top available for purchase: the "Schulte Bronze Edition" spinning top .

When Bill Strahan, the founder of Bruce Charles Designs, was learning to use the lathe, he made a list of projects to create as a sort of curriculum for his self-education. A solid brass top seemed ideal to gain experience with the material as well as with different types of turning, facing and knurling. And from this, the original "Schulte Brass Edition" was created.

The Schulte Brass and the Schulte Bronze Spinning Tops from Bruce Charles Designs make the perfect Father's Day gifts! Beautiful, rose gold colored Bronze Edition of The Schulte Spinning Top by Bruce Charles Designs.

Named after a friend, we have retained the "Schulte" name for our tops while adding material variations. Both the brass and bronze tops are similar in shape, both have silicon nitride ceramic bearing, and both are CNC Machined from a solid piece of metal to achieve the ideal balance of beauty and purpose. They are beautiful, high quality, polished spinning tops with only one difference – one is brass, and one is bronze. A stainless steel edition and an aluminum/brass fused edition are both in the works!

We consider both the "Schulte Brass Edition" and the new "Schulte Bronze Edition" to be functional pieces of art for people who appreciate clever designs and beautiful materials. These spinning tops make an ideal gift for Father's Day. They are unique, eye-catching and are just the right thing to make your dad say "That's cool!"

Both tops are affordable gifts and are something every father can use. Whether to keep at home for fun with the family or to keep at the office on an executive's desk, it is the perfect gift for the "guy who has everything." We know dads can be competitive and these tops appeal to the competitive nature. Dads everywhere can challenge friends, co-workers and family to see who can spin it the longest.

Our "Captive Nut" Keyring is another everyday carry piece that makes a great gift for Father's Day. The simple design of brass, stainless and nickel plated stainless steel rings is an intriguing "puzzle" as you figure out how to remove the nut while also serving as every dad's favorite fidget toy.

These elegant yet functional pieces of art are sure to put a smile on your dad's face on Father's Day! Visit our store at brucecharlesdesigns.com or purchase a "Schulte Brass Edition" top, "Schulte Bronze Edition" top or "The Captive Nut" keyring on Amazon with Prime shipping !

About Bruce Charles Designs

At Bruce Charles Designs, we create beautiful yet functional pieces of art for people who appreciate clever designs and beautiful materials. Founder and designer Bill Strahan is an entrepreneur who has successfully launched and designed products and ideas for multiple businesses including Armored Fitness, Wayforward Adventures, and iFly GPS. Bruce Charles Designs came to be after Strahan discovered a love for machining, including his use of the lathe machine. Our products are elegantly functional, from our minds to your hands. To purchase, visit brucecharlesdesigns.com or search "Bruce Charles Designs" on Amazon and enjoy free Prime shipping.

Media Contact:

Sherry Clemens, Media Relations

214149@email4pr.com

469-608-0957

SOURCE Bruce Charles Designs

Related Links

http://brucecharlesdesigns.com

