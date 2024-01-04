Give Comfort Food Classics an Authentic Mexican Twist

News provided by

Family Features Editorial Syndicate

04 Jan, 2024, 10:47 ET

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) If winter evenings have you stuck in a dinner rut, heat up the kitchen with family favorites everyone can look forward to. Shaking off the chill can start with a cozy blanket and comforting food that warms you from the inside out.

Continue Reading
Smoky Chorizo and Chicken Pozole
Smoky Chorizo and Chicken Pozole
Mexican Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Mexican Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Soup is a wintertime staple thanks to its simplicity, and you can put a delicious spin on your next winter warmup with Mexican-inspired ingredients. Giving soup night a twist starts with Cacique Foods, one of the country's top authentic Mexican food brands, that invites friends and family to share real moments while savoring authentic flavors.

This Smoky Chorizo and Chicken Pozole relies on the bold, hearty, spicy taste of Cacique's Pork Chorizo combined with handcrafted Homestyle Salsa. Queso Fresco's crumbly, creamy texture and milky, fresh flavor adds the perfect finishing touch, making this soup a perfect way to warm up weeknights with just the right amount of heat.

For a flavorful side that complements a variety of main courses while adding Mexican flair, consider Mexican Loaded Mashed Potatoes. This recipe is a familiar favorite with the unique twist of bacon and Pork Chorizo for a meat-infused recipe that will become a menu mainstay.

Plus, for an extra creamy texture, it calls for Cacique Crema Mexicana – an everyday table cream with a neutral, fresh-tasting flavor ideal for balancing out spice – and Oaxaca, a semisoft cheese with a mellow, buttery flavor.

Find more comforting recipes at caciquefoods.com.

Smoky Chorizo and Chicken Pozole

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6-8

2          tablespoons olive oil
1          large white or yellow onion, finely chopped
1          teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste (optional)
1          package (9 ounces) Cacique Pork Chorizo
2          teaspoons smoked paprika
1          teaspoon dried Mexican oregano
1          container (16 ounces) Cacique Medium Homestyle Salsa
1          quart chicken stock
2          pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts, trimmed of excess fat and diced
1          can (25 ounces) white hominy, drained and rinsed
1          lime, cut into wedges
3/4       cup crumbled Cacique Ranchero Queso Fresco
1/2       cup chopped cilantro

In large, heavy pot over medium heat, heat oil. Reserve 1/4 cup onion for garnish; add remaining onion to pot and season with salt. Saute until translucent, about 5 minutes.

Increase heat to medium-high; add pork chorizo and break it apart with spoon. Cook chorizo undisturbed until deeply browned and cooked through, 3-5 minutes. Add smoked paprika and oregano; cook 30 seconds, or until fragrant.

Pour in salsa and scrape up browned bits from bottom of pan. Bring to simmer 1-2 minutes, allowing it to thicken slightly then add stock and bring to simmer.

Stir in diced chicken and hominy. Decrease heat to medium and cook 8-10 minutes until chicken is cooked through. Taste and season with more salt, if necessary. Remove from heat.

Serve bowls of pozole with reserved onion, lime wedges, crumbled queso fresco and chopped cilantro.

Mexican Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Prep time: 35 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Servings: 10

3          pounds russet potatoes (about 9 medium potatoes), peeled and cubed
            water
6          bacon strips, chopped
1          package Cacique Pork Chorizo
12        ounces Cacique Crema Mexicana
1/2       cup butter, cubed
1 1/2    teaspoons onion powder
1          teaspoon salt
1          teaspoon garlic powder
1/2       teaspoon pepper
1          cup Cacique Oaxaca or Queso Quesadilla, shredded
1/2       cup Cacique Crema Mexicana Agria, for topping (optional)
3          green onions, chopped

In Dutch over, add potatoes and cover with water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat; cook, uncovered, 10-15 minutes, or until tender.

In skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels, chop into small pieces and set aside. Remove bacon grease from skillet and cook chorizo over medium-high heat, 6-8 minutes.

Drain potatoes; add to pan. Mash potatoes, gradually adding crema Mexicana, butter, onion powder, salt, garlic powder and pepper. Transfer to greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish; sprinkle with cheese, chorizo and bacon. Refrigerate, covered, up to 1 day.

Preheat oven to 350 F. Remove potatoes from refrigerator and let stand while oven heats. Bake, covered, about 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 10 minutes, or until heated through.

Drizzle with crema Mexicana agria and chopped green onions.

Michael French
[email protected]
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Also from this source

Solve Dinnertime Dilemmas with Speedy, Nutritious Whole Grains

Solve Dinnertime Dilemmas with Speedy, Nutritious Whole Grains

(Family Features) Putting dinner on the table quickly seems to be a goal more often than not, particularly in today's sped-up world. However,...
Set the Menu for a Successful Year

Set the Menu for a Successful Year

(Family Features) If your goals for 2024 include a healthier lifestyle and added nutrition, your mission is likely to start with a refreshed menu....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.