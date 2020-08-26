Give Fall A New Spin with Kaukauna’s® New Cheese Ball Flavor - Rosé White Cheddar

Kaukauna's new 10 oz. cheese ball is made with quality aged white cheddar cheese blended with a refreshing semi-sparkling rosé wine, which contains sweet notes similar to White Zinfandel. Each ball is covered in a delicious crunchy almond coating for a delightful combination of unique flavors and texture unlike any other. The new product brings cheese lovers everywhere a new way to experience their favorite flavors each and every day.

"We're excited to launch the Rosé White Cheddar flavor just in time for fall, especially since consumers have been continuing to drink rosé past summer and it has become a year-round trend," said Shelley Sternard, Senior Associate Brand Manager of Kaukauna. "Kaukauna is a great addition to any cheeseboard for every occasion. Whether displayed alongside crackers and veggies or incorporated into an appetizer, Rosé White Cheddar is perfectly compatible with classic fall flavors, and its versatility makes for a wonderful spread."

A Wisconsin tradition since 1918, Kaukauna is the nation's largest manufacturer of cheese balls, making it an entertaining staple in households across the country. The new Rosé White Cheddar flavor joins Kaukauna's existing lineup of original cheese balls, which will now be available in six year-round varieties and three seasonal flavors:

New! Rosé White Cheddar

White Cheddar Sharp Cheddar

Port Wine

Smoky Bacon

Parmesan Ranch

Pepper Jack (seasonal flavor, available starting in September)

Asiago (seasonal flavor, available starting in September)

Bacon Jalapeño (seasonal flavor, available starting in September)

Kaukauna Rosé White Cheddar Cheese Ball will be available in early September in the deli section of Kroger and is rolling out in other major retailers nationwide—including Walmart, Albertson's, Jewel and more—over the next few months, so consumers can celebrate the rosé flavor year-round. Kaukauna Rosé White Cheddar Cheese Ball will be available for the suggested retail price of $5.49-$6.99.

About Kaukauna:

The Kaukauna® Cheese Company was founded in 1918 by Hubert Fassbender as a dairy product distribution company. Today, Kaukauna is part of the Bel Brands USA family and has become the undisputed market leader of cheese balls. Manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group, Kaukauna Cheese Spread Cups, Cheese Balls and Cheese Logs are high-quality, delicious cheeses perfect for every occasion. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to Kaukauna, other USA favorites include Babybel®, The Laughing Cow® and other popular cheese spreads marketing under Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Kaukauna can be found in supermarket deli and cheese cases nationwide. For more information, please visit www.kaukaunacheese.com.



