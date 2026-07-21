Give Interactive Launches Fund of Funds Platform, Expanding Investment Capabilities for Top DAF Sponsors and Private Foundations

New multi-layer NAV and alternative asset capabilities — developed alongside the industry's leading institutions — mark the most significant expansion of Give Interactive's investment platform to date

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The donor-advised fund has often been called a charitable checking account. The name made sense at the time. DAFs were a simple vehicle, with basic investment options, and grants sent when ready. That era is ending.

DAFs are now the fastest-growing segment in American philanthropy, and the shift underway is fundamental. Donors, advisors, and institutions are no longer treating the DAF as a giving convenience; they are treating it as a charitable asset class. These funds warrant the same investment sophistication, structural complexity, and strategic thinking as any other component of a modern wealth management relationship.

Give Interactive announces the launch of its Advanced Investment Management Management, delivering one of the most comprehensive investment administration capabilities available in the sector. The centerpiece of this release is Give Interactive's fund of funds infrastructure: a multi-layer net asset value (NAV) architecture that enables sponsors to construct sophisticated, multi-manager investment programs natively within the platform.

Give Interactive's clients represent some of the nation's largest and most complex charitable organizations. The company's institutional client relationships reflect significant investment in the operational depth and compliance infrastructure required to serve philanthropic organizations at the highest level. It is through these partnerships that Give Interactive has continued to advance its platform capabilities beyond what the broader market has previously offered.

For more on Give Interactive's institutional client partnerships, visit: https://www.giveinteractive.com/post/vanguard

Solving the Product Offering Gap

Until now, DAF sponsors & Foundations seeking to offer advanced investment options have faced a difficult tradeoff.

To access more sophisticated strategies or customized portfolios, sponsors have typically been required to go outside their core DAF platform, engaging external investment managers.

The result: sponsors absorbed the cost and operational complexity of building multi-manager programs. Layered fee arrangements, limited transparency, and the friction of managing external vehicles added cost. That cost ultimately made those sponsors less competitive on price and less differentiated on product.

Sponsors on the Give Interactive platform can now administer their own multi-layer investment products and act as their own investment manager of those products. This includes fund of funds vehicles with independent sub-pool NAV calculation, unitized accounting at each layer, and full look-through asset management.

A Multi-Year Investment in Institutional-Grade Infrastructure

The Advanced Investment Management Platform is not a single product launch. It is the result of sustained, deliberate platform investment designed to remove the operational barriers that charitable organizations have historically faced.

"Over the next decade, we believe investment flexibility will become one of the defining competitive advantages for DAF and Foundation administrators. The organizations that can offer sophisticated investment options while maintaining operational excellence will be best positioned to attract donors, advisors, and institutional relationships. We have spent years building the infrastructure to make that possible — and the fund of funds launch is our most recent and most advanced expression of that commitment."

— Lucas Cherry, CEO, Give Interactive

Full-Spectrum Investment Architecture

Developed alongside some of the nation's leading charitable organizations, the platform enables institutions to administer virtually every major investment model used across modern philanthropy:

Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) — across any custodian platform, preserving existing institutional relationships

— across any custodian platform, preserving existing institutional relationships Single-Layer Unitized Investment Pools — scalable pooled vehicles with daily NAV calculation and clean unitized accounting

— scalable pooled vehicles with daily NAV calculation and clean unitized accounting Multi-Layer Unitized Investment Pools (Fund of Funds) — the platform's newest and most advanced capability, enabling top-level funds to allocate across underlying unitized pools with independent NAV strike at each layer, supporting multi-manager strategies, sub-advisor diversification, and layered impact programs

— the platform's newest and most advanced capability, enabling top-level funds to allocate across underlying unitized pools with independent NAV strike at each layer, supporting multi-manager strategies, sub-advisor diversification, and layered impact programs Direct-Held Investment Portfolios — for donors holding securities or assets directly, with full transfer, valuation, and reporting support

— for donors holding securities or assets directly, with full transfer, valuation, and reporting support Cash Management Strategies — for liquidity-focused or transitional investment options

— for liquidity-focused or transitional investment options Private Equity and Alternative Investment Structures — for illiquid and alternative assets requiring capital call structures, percentage based valuation, and non-unitized accounting treatment

These capabilities support both publicly traded and privately held assets, allowing organizations to administer increasingly sophisticated portfolios.

Powering the Industry's Move Toward Impact

The launch also positions Give Interactive's clients to lead one of philanthropy's fastest-growing trends. DAFs have established themselves as one of the most powerful and flexible vehicles in American philanthropy. Impact investing, ESG mandates, and mission-aligned strategies are becoming defining expectations for institutions seeking to attract and retain the next generation of high-value donors.

Give Interactive's multi-layer NAV architecture makes it possible for sponsors to construct and administer sophisticated impact programs at scale. This now includes tiered impact fund structures, blended finance vehicles, and multi-manager ESG programs.

"Our goal is to remove the operational barriers that have historically limited innovation. When technology can support sophisticated investment strategies at scale, charitable organizations are free to focus on delivering better outcomes for donors and greater impact for the causes they serve."

— Lucas Cherry, CEO, Give Interactive

Built for the Industry's Most Ambitious Institutions

Give Interactive serves major institutional clients at significant scale. The platform is designed for enterprise-scale organizations while remaining flexible enough to support the fastest-growing emerging sponsors. These institutions of all sizes now have access to investment capabilities that were once available only to the largest financial organizations.

By bringing multi-layer NAV administration in-house, Give Interactive clients gain an advantage with fewer fee layers, leaner operational overhead, and a more competitive total cost of ownership.

As the charitable sector continues to evolve, Give Interactive believes investment innovation will become a defining differentiator. This new shift is empowering organizations to attract new donor relationships, deepen advisor engagement, and accelerate the continued growth of philanthropic giving.

About Give Interactive

Give Interactive is a modern technology platform purpose-built for donor-advised fund and charitable asset administration, fund accounting, and charitable operations. Designed to serve foundations, financial institutions, and DAF sponsors, the Give platform delivers a cloud-native, API-first architecture that replaces legacy systems with scalable, secure, and highly configurable infrastructure.

Give Interactive has become one of the leading platforms for large and complex foundations, trusted by some of the most sophisticated philanthropic institutions in the country. The platform supports billions of dollars in charitable transactions annually and is designed to manage advanced requirements around donor portals, investment management, multi-entity structures, automated grant compliance, and audit-ready reporting. The company serves clients looking for an end-to-end platform and those who need powerful, modular tools that integrate seamlessly with other best in class tools. More information is available at giveinteractive.com.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Jasmine Southerland

Give Interactive

[email protected]

SOURCE Give Interactive