Give Kids The World Launches Coasting for Kids: The Inversion Tour Amusement Park Event for 2024 Season

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Kids The World Village is partnering with eight of the nation's top theme and amusement parks this summer to stage Coasting for Kids: The Inversion Tour, a fundraising program that enables participants to experience the thrill and excitement of their favorite local attractions while giving back to charity. Proceeds will benefit the Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides children with critical illnesses and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost.

The event will be hosted at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, TX (June 23); Adventureland in Altoona, IA (July 7); Hersheypark in Hershey, PA (July 13); Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, TX (July 27); Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN (August 3); Holiday World & Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus, IN (August 18); Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, NJ (August 24); and Kennywood in Pittsburgh, PA (September 1).

To participate, those interested can visit www.gktw.org/coasting/ to review the specific details for each participating park and register online. Those who donate or raise a minimum of $150 for Give Kids The World will receive a special Coasting for Kids pass, giving them complimentary access and exclusive perks at their park of choice, along with a Coasting for Kids t-shirt. This year's event will feature unique behind-the-scenes experiences at each park that cannot be purchased by the public, including early access to select roller coasters – along with special incentives for participating at multiple parks. Fundraisers who register for two or more parks will automatically be entered into a raffle for the chance to attend the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo 2024 in Orlando in November, attended by thousands of amusement industry members from more than 100 countries worldwide.

"We are grateful for the support of these amazing theme parks," said Give Kids The World President & CEO Pamela Landwirth. "Together with Coasting for Kids participants and our generous sponsors, their efforts will help us create priceless experiences, cherished memories and enduring hope for children and families who need it most."

More than 30,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with a critical illness each year, and half of those eligible for a wish choose to visit Central Florida and its theme parks. Give Kids The World Village is the nonprofit that fulfills all of these wishes – providing every wish family with an all-inclusive dream vacation that includes transportation; accommodations; all meals and snacks; nightly entertainment; donated theme park tickets; daily gifts; and nonstop fun at the Village, featuring an array of accessible rides and attractions. Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed nearly 200,000 families from all 50 states and 77 countries.

Give Kids The World is one of less than 1% of all U.S. charities to receive Charity Navigator's highest rating 18 years in a row. For more information, visit www.gktw.org.

