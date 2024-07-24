Give Kids The World Village Announces 2024 Holiday Fundraising Activities To Make Wishes Possible

KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Holiday Soiree and Ice Cream for Breakfast with Santa highlight a series of season-long fundraising experiences that will make wishes possible while giving the public a rare glimpse inside Give Kids The World Village (GKTW) – an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, FL, that provides children with critical illnesses and their families from around the world with magical week-long, cost-free wish vacations.

Festivities kick off on Saturday, November 9, with an enchanting evening of memory making at GKTW's 2024 Holiday Soiree. A Gala-style event with a vintage holiday twist, the Soiree will include a plated dinner, live entertainment and live and silent auctions, followed by a festive party on the Village's Avenue of Angels. Amidst glittering lights, guests can dance to a DJ, indulge in delectable desserts and explore iconic Village venues. Tickets and VIP packages are available at www.gktw.org/soiree.

On Saturday, November 23, fundraisers of all ages and abilities can run, roll or stroll a 5K or one-mile family fun run throughout the Village as part of the 2024 Gingerbread Run holiday edition, taking place for the first time under the holiday lights – past storybook villas, the world's largest game of CANDY LAND and other Village venues. Fundraisers can also participate virtually. Visit http://www.gktw.org/gingerbreadrun to register.

Taking place on select nights in December, GKTW's Holiday VIP Tours enable guests to experience the Village all decked out for the holidays. Small groups can enjoy escorted access to select venues with storytelling; view a dazzling tree trail; and attend a dessert party. For an elevated, truly unique experience, guests can take part in a History and the Holidays Tour hosted by GKTW President & CEO Pamela Landwirth, featuring a dessert party on a balcony overlooking the illuminated Village; a behind-the-scenes tour that brings the history and lore of the Village to life; and a signed copy of Landwirth's book, On Purpose. Tickets for all tours can be purchased at www.gktw.org/holidays.

On Saturday, December 7, and Saturday, December 14, families can join Kris Kringle along with Mayor Clayton, Ms. Merry and other Village friends at Ice Cream for Breakfast with Santa! Kids of all ages can make their own ice cream sundaes, enjoy a Continental breakfast and holiday treats, participate in character meet 'n greets, play miniature golf, ride the Village's accessible rides and attractions, and more. Tickets are available at www.gktw.org/holidays.

In addition, GKTW's Holiday Party with a Purpose events help guests take their seasonal celebrations to the next level while giving back. Perfect for office parties, friends and family events and other special occasions, groups of 10-250 guests can enjoy 90 minutes in a private venue at the Village featuring an assortment of holiday treats and non-alcoholic beverages. Holiday Parties with a Purpose start at $75 per person; contact [email protected] for reservations.

Proceeds from all holiday activities will help GKTW create happiness, inspire optimism and ignite an enduring sense of hope in the hearts of wish families during life-changing week-long wish vacations. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.gktw.org.

Contact:

Cindy Elliott

5628961177

[email protected]

SOURCE Give Kids The World Village