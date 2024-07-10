Give Kids The World Village Debuts Mayor Clayton's WonderLab STEAM Activity Center

KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Kids The World Village just became even more WONDERful with the addition of Mayor Clayton's WonderLab: a one-of-a-kind, immersive STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) activity center. A focal point for creativity and exploration, the WonderLab is designed to inspire curiosity; foster collaboration; and spread childlike wonder to visitors of the Village, an 89-acre nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, FL, that provides children with critical illnesses and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost. The venue will debut during a grand opening celebration on July 10.

Give Kids The World Village in Central Florida just became even more WONDERful with the opening of Mayor Clayton's WonderLab, a one-of-a-kind, immersive STEAM activity center designed to inspire curiosity; foster collaboration; and spread childlike wonder to children with critical illnesses and their families from around the world who stay at the 89-acre nonprofit resort during magical week-long, cost-free wish vacations. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.gktw.org.. Wonder, possibility and imagination come alive inside Mayor Clayton's WonderLab, a new STEAM activity center at Give Kids The World Village: an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides children with critical illnesses and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost. From animatronics and vertical puzzle building to robot obstacle courses, the WonderLab offers endless opportunities for invention & creative expression. gktw.org

From its whimsical architectural elements and ADA accessible features to its breadth of hands-on experiences, every aspect of the WonderLab has been crafted to spark the imagination and facilitate endless opportunities for learning, invention and creative expression.

Six unique spaces engage families in a wide spectrum of fun and fascinating activities. Lab Access is the futuristic entrance where families are welcomed by an animatronic robot dressed like Mayor Clayton, the Village's six-foot mayor bunny, and learn about the myriad of activities and state-of-the-art learning tools available each day. The Hub showcases the energy source of the entire WonderLab, the Brilliance Bottler, which is powered by kids' wonder, imagination and possibility.

Tech 101 offers hands-on activities including 3D printing, stop motion video creation, button and sticker-making, and weaving using 3D printed handlooms. Built for collaboration and discovery, the Test & Try Lab is highlighted by two Spark-e animatronics donated by Garner Holt Education Through Imagination which children can learn to operate. The Test & Try Lab also features paper airplane R&D, spherical robot obstacle courses, hydraulic machine building and printmaking. The Puzzle Portal is a 270-degree round room designed for collaborative games and vertical puzzle building such as magnetic marble runs. And the Volts & Bolts Studio is a hands-on exhibit where families can learn how animatronics are built from the ground up using tools and tiki bird animatronic kits from Garner Holt.

Imaginative storytelling comes to life in the form of the "Wonderbots," Wonder (Won), Imagination (Mage) and Possibility (Bil): three curious, quirky robot friends who created the WonderLab and keep children's creativity flowing into the Brilliance Bottler in order to power the Lab. The WonderLab is the brainchild of Give Kids The World Chief Innovative Officer Ian Cole; Give Kids The World Manager of Experiential Education Christie Miga; and Evan Miga, founder of MigaMe, the company responsible for the WonderLab's original concept and design.

"The WonderLab is designed to spark new interests, excitement and hope for teens and tweens who visit Give Kids The World Village as part of our ongoing effort to create magical experiences and unforgettable memories for every member of the family," says Cole.

In addition to MigaMe, Garner Holt Productions and Garner Holt Education Through Imagination, partners who are making the WonderLab possible include Visual Terrain; Bambu Labs; Alcorn McBride; QSYS; PolyMaker; American Filament; David Tobin of 3D Printing Nerd; Interactive Technologies; Adam Cole Music and Music By Jeffrey Gardner; Controllino; LEGOLAND; Gamesmen; Matthew Lish Puppets & Props; Adirondack Studios; GLLS; Environmental Lights; Acclaim; Altman Birket; EcoSense Soraa Lighting; Gantom; Klus; Orange Avenue; Bright Futures; Wildfire; and students from Osceola High School in Kissimmee, FL, who designed and prototyped all of the pipes in the Puzzle Portal.

One of less than 1% of all U.S. charities to receive Charity Navigator's highest rating 18 years in a row, Give Kids The World's mission is to create happiness, inspire optimism, and ignite an enduring sense of hope in the hearts of children with critical illnesses and their families. For more information, www.gktw.org.

Media Contact:

Cindy Elliott

5628961177

[email protected]

SOURCE Give Kids The World Village