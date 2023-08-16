Give Kids The World Village Offers Chance to Win a Magical Celebration Vacation Package To Help Grant Wishes for Critically Ill Children

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Kids The World Village is offering the chance for one lucky winner and three guests to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime Magical Celebration Vacation Package featuring a one-night stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite, located inside the iconic Cinderella Castle four stories above the Magic Kingdom® Park and Walt Disney World® Resort.

Give Kids The World Village is offering the chance to win a Magical Celebration Vacation Package for four featuring a one-night stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite, located inside the iconic Cinderella Castle four stories above the Magic Kingdom® Park and Walt Disney World® Resort - an opportunity that cannot be purchased! Enter and learn more at www.gktw.org/castlepress.. All proceeds will make wishes come true for critically ill children and their families. Donate to GKTW: www.gktw.org/donate/ Disney fans can visit www.gktw.org/castlepress for the chance to win a Magical Celebration Vacation Package for 4 from Give Kids The World featuring a 1-night stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite at Walt Disney World® Resort; domestic airfare; 2-night stay in a Deluxe Disney Resort hotel; 3-day theme park tickets; and more. Proceeds benefit GKTW, a nonprofit resort near Orlando that provides critically ill children and their families with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost. www.gktw.org.

From Wednesday, August 16, 2023, through Monday, October 16, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET, Disney fans can visit www.gktw.org/castlepress to enter for the chance to be treated like royalty during this unique fairy tale experience. But there's more to the prize package than just one enchanted evening; in addition to staying inside Cinderella Castle, the package includes domestic round-trip coach airfare for up to four guests, providing the traveling party resides outside a 200-mile radius from Walt Disney World® Resort; a two-night stay in a standard room at a Deluxe Disney Resort hotel for up to four guests; 3-day theme park tickets with Park Hopper® Option for up to four guests; a $500 Disney gift card for the winner; and breakfast for four at Cinderella's Royal Table the morning of check-out from the Cinderella Castle Suite, perfect for reminiscing about memorable moments spent in one of Disney's most charming settings.

Behind the Cinderella Castle's glowing stained glass windows, the Cinderella Castle Suite is a study in opulence. Designed to resemble a 17th century French chateau, the ornately-decorated suite features coffered ceilings, an antique limestone fireplace topped with a "magical portrait" of Cinderella, elaborate mosaics and murals, and luxurious furnishings fit for a princess or prince…plus a gilded clock stuck permanently at 11:59 p.m. – since Cinderella's magic spell ended at midnight. Prize package recipients are not the only ones who will come away with cherished memories for a lifetime.

Proceeds from this coveted chance to win will benefit Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with life-changing week-long, cost-free wish vacations – including transportation; accommodations; all meals and snacks; donated theme park tickets to Walt Disney World Resort and other area attractions; nightly entertainment; daily gifts; and more. Since 1986, more than 188,000 wish families from all 50 states and 77 countries have been welcomed to the Village to spend priceless time together away from hospital stays and medical treatments.

"We are grateful to our wonderful friends at Walt Disney World Resort for their tremendous generosity," said Give Kids The World President & CEO Pamela Landwirth. "With the Village full, support is needed now more than ever before to ensure we can continue our 37-year legacy of creating happiness, promoting optimism, and inspiring hope for the precious wish families we serve; and what a truly magical way of making that possible!"

To view the rules and enter the chance to win, visit https://www.gktw.org/castlerules/.

Media Contact:

Cindy Elliott

562-896-1177

[email protected]

SOURCE Give Kids The World Village