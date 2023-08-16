Give Kids The World Village Offers Chance to Win a Magical Celebration Vacation Package To Help Grant Wishes for Critically Ill Children

News provided by

Give Kids The World Village

16 Aug, 2023, 08:49 ET

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Kids The World Village is offering the chance for one lucky winner and three guests to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime Magical Celebration Vacation Package featuring a one-night stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite, located inside the iconic Cinderella Castle four stories above the Magic Kingdom® Park and Walt Disney World® Resort.

Continue Reading
Give Kids The World Village is offering the chance to win a Magical Celebration Vacation Package for four featuring a one-night stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite, located inside the iconic Cinderella Castle four stories above the Magic Kingdom® Park and Walt Disney World® Resort - an opportunity that cannot be purchased! Enter and learn more at www.gktw.org/castlepress.. All proceeds will make wishes come true for critically ill children and their families. Donate to GKTW: www.gktw.org/donate/
Give Kids The World Village is offering the chance to win a Magical Celebration Vacation Package for four featuring a one-night stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite, located inside the iconic Cinderella Castle four stories above the Magic Kingdom® Park and Walt Disney World® Resort - an opportunity that cannot be purchased! Enter and learn more at www.gktw.org/castlepress.. All proceeds will make wishes come true for critically ill children and their families. Donate to GKTW: www.gktw.org/donate/
Disney fans can visit www.gktw.org/castlepress for the chance to win a Magical Celebration Vacation Package for 4 from Give Kids The World featuring a 1-night stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite at Walt Disney World® Resort; domestic airfare; 2-night stay in a Deluxe Disney Resort hotel; 3-day theme park tickets; and more. Proceeds benefit GKTW, a nonprofit resort near Orlando that provides critically ill children and their families with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost. www.gktw.org.
Disney fans can visit www.gktw.org/castlepress for the chance to win a Magical Celebration Vacation Package for 4 from Give Kids The World featuring a 1-night stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite at Walt Disney World® Resort; domestic airfare; 2-night stay in a Deluxe Disney Resort hotel; 3-day theme park tickets; and more. Proceeds benefit GKTW, a nonprofit resort near Orlando that provides critically ill children and their families with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost. www.gktw.org.

From Wednesday, August 16, 2023, through Monday, October 16, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET, Disney fans can visit www.gktw.org/castlepress to enter for the chance to be treated like royalty during this unique fairy tale experience. But there's more to the prize package than just one enchanted evening; in addition to staying inside Cinderella Castle, the package includes domestic round-trip coach airfare for up to four guests, providing the traveling party resides outside a 200-mile radius from Walt Disney World® Resort; a two-night stay in a standard room at a Deluxe Disney Resort hotel for up to four guests; 3-day theme park tickets with Park Hopper® Option for up to four guests; a $500 Disney gift card for the winner; and breakfast for four at Cinderella's Royal Table the morning of check-out from the Cinderella Castle Suite, perfect for reminiscing about memorable moments spent in one of Disney's most charming settings.

Behind the Cinderella Castle's glowing stained glass windows, the Cinderella Castle Suite is a study in opulence. Designed to resemble a 17th century French chateau, the ornately-decorated suite features coffered ceilings, an antique limestone fireplace topped with a "magical portrait" of Cinderella, elaborate mosaics and murals, and luxurious furnishings fit for a princess or prince…plus a gilded clock stuck permanently at 11:59 p.m. – since Cinderella's magic spell ended at midnight. Prize package recipients are not the only ones who will come away with cherished memories for a lifetime.

Proceeds from this coveted chance to win will benefit Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with life-changing week-long, cost-free wish vacations – including transportation; accommodations; all meals and snacks; donated theme park tickets to Walt Disney World Resort and other area attractions; nightly entertainment; daily gifts; and more. Since 1986, more than 188,000 wish families from all 50 states and 77 countries have been welcomed to the Village to spend priceless time together away from hospital stays and medical treatments.

"We are grateful to our wonderful friends at Walt Disney World Resort for their tremendous generosity," said Give Kids The World President & CEO Pamela Landwirth. "With the Village full, support is needed now more than ever before to ensure we can continue our 37-year legacy of creating happiness, promoting optimism, and inspiring hope for the precious wish families we serve; and what a truly magical way of making that possible!"

To view the rules and enter the chance to win, visit https://www.gktw.org/castlerules/.

Media Contact:
Cindy Elliott
562-896-1177
[email protected]

SOURCE Give Kids The World Village

Also from this source

Give Kids The World Village For Critically Ill Children and Their Families Debuts Relaxation Spa For Wish Parents, Adult Family Members and Caregivers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.