Give Kids The World Village Offers Chance to Win Maiden Voyage Cruise Tower Suite Experience to Help Grant Wishes for Critically Ill Children

Proceeds will support Make-A-Wish® and Give Kids the World

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Kids The World is making a splash this summer by offering the chance to win a Five-Night Bahamian Cruise for up to eight persons departing from Port Canaveral, FL, on July 14, 2022. One lucky Grand Prize Winner and guests will travel aboard the Maiden Voyage of the Disney Wish and stay in the Wish Tower Suite – a first-of-its-kind, two-story "Moana" inspired suite perched high in the funnel above the upper decks, featuring a private entrance; double-height floor-to-ceiling windows; and sweeping ocean views. The Grand Prize Package also includes domestic round-trip airfare for eight guests from any U.S. city to Orlando, FL, the majority of meals on board the ship, onboard gratuities, and unlimited family entertainment.

Give Kids The World is offering the chance to win a magical 5-Night Bahamian Cruise for eight departing from Port Canaveral, FL, on July 14, 2022, aboard the Maiden Voyage of the Disney Wish®, with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish America and Give Kids The World Village - an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost. For full rules and to enter, visit WinWishCruise.org. Give Kids The World is offering the chance to win a magical 5-Night Bahamian Cruise for eight departing from Port Canaveral, FL, on July 14, 2022, aboard the Maiden Voyage of the Disney Wish®, with a stay in the two-story Wish Tower Suite. Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish and GKTW Village - an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost. For full rules and to enter, visit WinWishCruise.org.

Residents of the U.S., excluding New York, are invited to enter by visiting winwishcruise.com through June 12, 2022 at 11:59 pm ET. Proceeds from this Chance to Win opportunity will benefit Give Kids The World and Make-A-Wish America to make magical wishes come true for critically ill children and their families from around the world.

"We are excited to team up with our wonderful partners at Make-A-Wish to offer this once-in-a-lifetime Chance to Win opportunity, which will help us spread joy, optimism and enduring hope to families who need it most," said Give Kids the World President & CEO Pamela Landwirth.

"Our partnership with Give Kids The World is invaluable to wish-granting and we are thrilled to be part of this incredible opportunity," said Richard Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "When you make wishes come true, you have the power to help children reclaim their childhoods and families to experience life beyond illness."

Dubbed the "Castle in the Sea," the Disney Wish brings to life the fantastical worlds and beloved characters at the heart of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars adventures. The ship encompasses six pools, original theater productions, fireworks, a Marvel superhero academy, a Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, an adults-only Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, an Incredibles-themed obstacle course for families, unique immersive dining experiences, and much more.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. To participate in this Chance to Win, participants must be at least 18 years of age. This Chance to Win is limited to residents of the United States, excluding residents of the State of New York. This Chance to Win is void where prohibited by law. Chance to Win begins on May 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET and ends on June 12, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Read official rules at winwishcruise.com.

About Give Kids The World Village

One of less than 1% of all U.S. charities to be rated Four Stars by Charity Navigator 15 years in a row, Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost. When wish-granting organizations worldwide receive a request from a critically ill child who wants to visit Central Florida, Give Kids The World fulfills the wish. Each wish family is treated to an all-inclusive stay including transportation; accommodations in one of the Village's 166 storybook villas; all meals and snacks; nightly entertainment; donated theme park tickets; daily gifts; and priceless interactive experiences at the Village, a remarkable destination of its own. Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed nearly 177,000 families from all 50 states and 76 countries to laugh together, play together, and create unforgettable memories away from hospital stays and medical treatments. For more information,

visit gktw.org.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

