Give Kids The World Village's 2024 Holiday Soiree On Nov. 9 Will Make Wishes Possible For Children With Critical Illnesses Like Jack

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its season-long series of family-friendly holiday fundraising events, Give Kids The World Village (GKTW) in Kissimmee, Florida, will host its annual Holiday Soiree on Saturday, November 9, on-site at the Village – an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides children with critical illnesses and their families from around the world with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost. A Gala-style event with a vintage holiday twist, the Soiree will raise vital funds to enable the Village to continue creating life-changing experiences and priceless memories for children like Jack Furgason.

When severe foot pain sent four-year-old Jack to the hospital for testing, blood tests revealed he was suffering from leukemia. Following an emergency airlift to Vancouver BC Children's Hospital, Jack began a three-year medical gauntlet of testing, hospital stays and aggressive chemotherapy as dad, Austin, traveled back and forth through the snowy Canadian mountains to be with the rest of the family. In October 2023, Jack and his family celebrated his last cancer treatment with a visit to GKTW. "It was the trip of a lifetime…truly a magical experience beyond our expectations," says Austin. "We lived in a wonderland filled with the most loving, genuine volunteers and staff, creating one unforgettable moment after another. From the rides and nightly parties to the characters, the Village gave Jack the sparkle in the eye kids get on Christmas morning filled with joy and wonder. Most special of all was adding Jack's gold star to thousands of others on the ceiling of the Castle of Miracles, every star with its own story; it was just so profound. We are grateful for the never-ending memories!"

The Holiday Soiree on November 9 will provide guests with a rare glimpse inside the gates of the enchanting Village where dreams come true for 8,500 wish families like the Furgasons each year. Amidst dazzling décor and millions of glittering lights, attendees can enjoy a delicious plated dinner; live entertainment; and live and silent auctions, followed by a festive DJ dance party on the Village's Avenue of Angels. Individual tickets and VIP packages are available by visiting https://www.gktw.org/soiree24.

Other holiday fundraisers taking place at the Village to make wishes possible including the 2024 Gingerbread Run Under The Lights; Holiday VIP Tours; History and the Holidays Tours with GKTW President & CEO Pamela Landwirth; Parties with a Purpose; and Breakfast with Santa. For tickets and information, visit www.gktw.org/holidays.

Proceeds will help GKTW create happiness, renew optimism, and ignite an enduring sense of hope in the hearts of wish families during life-changing weeklong wish vacations. Every family is treated to an all-inclusive dream vacation including transportation; accommodations; all meals and snacks; donated theme park tickets; nightly entertainment; daily gifts; and more. Located at 210 S. Bass Road in Kissimmee, FL, the Village is one of less than 1% of all U.S. charities to receive Charity Navigator's highest rating 18 years in a row. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.gktw.org.

