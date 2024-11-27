Give the gift of luxury travel this holiday season with an Andrew Harper membership

Annual membership provides the special person on your list with a year of personalized travel planning, access to exclusive offers

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, luxury travel company Andrew Harper has some exceptional gift ideas for the discerning travelers in your life. The editors at Andrew Harper have just released the 2024 Holiday Gift Guide, a surefire resource for high-end travelers and those looking for the perfect present.

Giving an Andrew Harper membership entitles the recipient to a year of personalized travel planning, exclusive perks and special offers, as well as the highly regarded monthly Hideaway Report, containing honest, unbiased reviews and recommendations of the world's most distinctive hotels, resorts, restaurants, cruises and travel experiences. The annual membership fee is $250 for digital and $395 for print and digital.

Besides the Hideaway Report, membership benefits include the Andrew Harper Collection, a definitive travel-planning resource of 12 guidebooks updated annually; unlimited full-service travel planning; exclusive perks including VIP status at luxury hotels worldwide and amenities such as dining and spa credits, complimentary nights and more; savings on travel packages; members-only promotions; access to private property auctions around the world; and a weekly wine concierge newsletter with personalized recommendations.

In addition to travel experiences, Andrew Harper also has partnerships with high-end brands like FPM Milano Luggage, Manni Olive Oil, Vosges Haut-Chocolat and Hotel Lobby Candle, giving members discounts on items that make wonderful gifts. Andrew Harper membership also unlocks special wine tours and tastings at hard-to-access boutique wineries in Napa Valley and Sonoma County. Members also receive insider access to high-quality, small-batch wines from Napa and Bordeaux.

When it comes to planning a vacation, Andrew Harper travel advisors provide customized service and benefits, working directly with members to understand their unique needs and interests. They can create every imaginable trip for every possible occasion, from safari adventures to private island escapes and everything in between, calling on their firsthand knowledge as well as longstanding partnerships with travel suppliers and the globetrotting team of Andrew Harper editors.

These expert travel advisors take care of every aspect of luxury travel, including airline, yacht and cruise reservations, hotel and villa bookings; ground transportation; and concierge services such as restaurant reservations, spa appointments and tee times. And in the process of planning a dream vacation, they save members an average of $1,100 per four-night stay.

"There's no greater gift than travel," said Don Jones, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Andrew Harper. "People are craving experiences and belonging, and Andrew Harper delivers on both counts. Being part of Andrew Harper means access to the world's finest travel and the physical items that help travelers remember their wonderful vacations. This Travel Tuesday, we encourage everyone to check out our 2024 Holiday Gift Guide for some amazing ideas and inspiration."

To learn more, and give the gift of membership, contact Andrew Harper at 1 (800) 375-4685 or email membership services at [email protected].

About Andrew Harper

In 1979, our founding editor left corporate life to travel the world. In his desire for authenticity, he sought out small hideaways in unspoiled corners of the globe, sharing his findings through a monthly newsletter under the pen name Andrew Harper. Over the years, the Hideaway Report evolved into a members-only luxury travel site with an expanded menu of curated content, including in-depth articles about a destination's best hotels, restaurants, sightseeing and activities, as well as articles on villas, cruising, tours and sample itineraries. Andrew Harper members enjoy full-service trip planning and exclusive travel perks at top-tier hotels, villas, cruises, safaris and beyond. Additionally, they gain entry to private auctions and receive year-round exclusive offers from esteemed hotels and travel partners globally. Members receive access to private auctions and ongoing offers throughout the year from favored hotels and travel partners around the world.

