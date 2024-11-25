Give the Gift of Proactive Care with Petivity Smart Pet Care Solutions from Purina This Holiday Season

Innovative products like Petivity offer powerful insights that can translate to proactive pet care, with

special holiday discounts available on Amazon

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petivity is reimagining pet care by providing innovative solutions that help pet parents make informed decisions to ensure their pets' well-being, bringing peace of mind for the holidays and all year long. Powered by Purina, Petivity offers a range of smart devices and at-home health kits that turn decades of research by Purina pet scientists into technology and solutions created to help dogs and cats live long, healthy lives.

The Microbiome Analysis Kit for cats and dogs allows pet owners to unlock valuable information about their pets’ gut health through advanced sequencing technology. These kits analyze the trillions of microorganisms that make up a pet’s unique gut profile and provide personalized nutrition and supplement recommendations. Developed by a team of Purina behaviorists, veterinarians and data scientists, the Petivity Smart Litterbox System uses artificial intelligence to learn each cat’s unique litterbox patterns and identify subtle but meaningful changes in weight, frequency, waste type and elimination schedule.

"We love our pets, so it's crucial to stay in tune with their behaviors because they can't tell us directly when something is wrong," says Dr. Ragen McGowan, PhD., Pet Behaviorist and Director of the Global Pet Digital Product Development Team at Purina. "Petivity offers rich tracking information to help pet owners provide a new standard of care to the pets they love, just in time for the holiday season and beyond."

The Petivity Suite of Products

Petivity is empowering pet owners to take a proactive approach to their pet's care leveraging Purina's best-in-class pet expertise with game-changing technology in the following products:

This device for cat owners consists of an app and litter box monitor that identifies and captures data about a cat's weight changes and litter box behaviors and turns it into actionable insights that help owners proactively care for their cat. These subtle changes may be associated with health conditions like diabetes or kidney disease. When changes are detected, the system sends alerts via the Petivity app, allowing owners to seek timely veterinary diagnosis and attention. Petivity Microbiome Analysis Kit: Perfect for both cats and dogs, this easy-to-use test kit allows owners to proactively monitor their pets' gut health at home. The kits analyze trillions of microorganisms that make up a pet's unique gut profile, which can play a major role in impacting their behavior, digestive health, and immunity. Designed by Purina scientists, this cutting-edge solution offers tailored nutritional and supplemental recommendations for pets at all life stages based on their unique microbiome, supporting lifelong well-being. Repeated use of the kits over the life of your pet can offer trend data and show changes in microbiome to help you stay proactive in their care. The Basic Kit includes the test kit, collection swab, tube, return envelope, online report of your pet's unique gut profile, analysis of your pet's Beneficial Bacteria levels and nutritional recommendations. The Advanced Kit includes everything provided by the Basic Kit, plus analysis of your pet's predicted Butyrate production level and microbial diversity, a report of uncommon bacteria & potential pathogens for your vet, and an optional personalized weight control report & feeding plan.

"Although these products are not intended to diagnose, treat, mitigate or cure any conditions, the Petivity Smart Litter Box Monitor can help detect changes in weight and litter box behavior that can be early signs of health conditions like diabetes, kidney disease, hyperthyroidism, urinary tract infections and obesity," said Dr. McGowan. "With the Microbiome Analysis Kits, pet owners can make informed nutritional or product choices, while closely monitoring their pets' health and proactively seeking out veterinary care early – unlocking better outcomes."

Petivity Holiday Deals

From November 27 – December 2, pet parents can enjoy special holiday discounts on Petivity products on Amazon with $50 off the Smart Litter Box Monitor and $50 off the Microbiome Analysis Advanced Kit, and $20 off the Microbiome Analysis Basic Kit. Pet owners have an opportunity to give the gift of smarter pet care while enjoying some seasonal savings.

For more information and to take advantage of these holiday deals, visit Amazon.com and search for Petivity.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

SOURCE Purina